The incredible Spanish dishes that Emma Watson eats on vacation

October 15, 2022 02:13 a.m.

British actress, Emma Watson, began in the artistic world from a very young age, and starred in the renowned saga Harry Potter, playing the smart Hermione Granger. Currently, he is also developing as a model, filmmaker, and activist. But such a busy woman needs time to relax, and one of the destinations chosen by the actress is IbizaSpanish island located in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the news portal harpersbazaar.com, Watson He loves spending his holidays on the Balearic island, going every year to experience new things. And it is that Ibiza is also a favorite destination for thousands of tourists, due to its paradisiacal aspect, coast, leisure, relaxation, fun, and much more.

The model has been photographed in some restaurants on the Island, accompanied by fellow actor, Luke Evans, eating frozen and other gastronomic delights offered by this tourist destination, and of which they boast as their strong point. Likewise, Watson enjoy activities in contact with nature, such as horse riding.

According to the article published by harpersbazaar.com, emma chose, among its culinary options, the Torrent restaurant, located on the south coast of the island, which offers seafood on its menu, especially paellas, fish and seafood. As well as melon with Iberian ham, tuna salad, Galician octopus and other regional delicacies.

Watson stayed at one of the most exclusive hotels in Ibiza: Six Senses. A luxurious 5-star that offers delicious food, a spectacular view of the sea, and relaxing activities to completely disconnect and recharge.. emma took the opportunity to cool off with her friends with a delicious ice cream in Santa Gertrudis, considered one of the best ice cream parlors in Ibiza.

Emma Watson in Ibiza. Photo: Twitter