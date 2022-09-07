The incredible stat on the starts of Messi and Mbappé matches in the Champions League.

Thanks to this goal, the native of Bondy became one of the most decisive players in C1 from the start of matches. Indeed, he scored his fifth goal on Tuesday in the first five minutes of an LDC match. Only his teammate Lionel Messi does better with six achievements.

With this victory against Massimiliano Allegri’s team, Christophe Galtier’s men are off to an ideal start to this new Champions League campaign. Next C1 match for the Parisians: Wednesday September 14, at 9 p.m., against Maccabi Haifa, at the Sammy-Ofer Stadium.