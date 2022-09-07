The incredible stat on the starts of Messi and Mbappé matches in the Champions League.
Back to school in C1 passed successfully for PSG against Juventus, Tuesday evening. Thanks to his double against the Italian club, Kylian Mbappé quickly put Paris on the right track.
After their very good start to the Ligue 1 season, PSG confirmed their good momentum by winning 2-1 against Juventus on the first day of the Champions League group stages. From the fifth minute, Neymar’s ladle and Kylian Mbappé’s volley capsized an already boiling Parc des Princes.
Thanks to this goal, the native of Bondy became one of the most decisive players in C1 from the start of matches. Indeed, he scored his fifth goal on Tuesday in the first five minutes of an LDC match. Only his teammate Lionel Messi does better with six achievements.
Besides that, the 23-year-old also broke a new record. At 23 years and 280 days old, he became the youngest player to reach the 35-goal mark in Europe’s biggest competition.
With this victory against Massimiliano Allegri’s team, Christophe Galtier’s men are off to an ideal start to this new Champions League campaign. Next C1 match for the Parisians: Wednesday September 14, at 9 p.m., against Maccabi Haifa, at the Sammy-Ofer Stadium.
