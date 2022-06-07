the incredible statistical feat of 30-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Sunday saw the formidable rivalry Lionel Messi – Cristiano Ronaldo find a second youth. When Lionel Messi slammed an incredible quintuple against Estonia, Cristiano Ronaldo replied with a brace against Switzerland.

A new performance of choice for the Portuguese striker, who did not start in the first League of Nations match against Spain, and which shows all the importance he retains within his selection. And especially since he passed the age of 30, where he shows a more impressive level than ever.

Almost one goal per game at 30 years old!

Journalist Nicolas Vilas has indeed pointed out on his Twitter account that CR7, since he turned 30, has scored 65 goals in 70 caps. A much more impressive ratio than his 52 goals in 118 games before turning 30. From there to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is eternal …

The daily @ojogo calculated:

Since he was 30, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 65 goals in 70 matches for Portugal (0.93 goal / match).

Before his 30th birthday: 52 goals in 118 matches (0.44 goal / match). pic.twitter.com/vFOGsL2pRi — 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝘉𝘰𝘢𝘴 (@nicolas_vilas) June 7, 2022