Entertainment

the incredible statistical feat of 30-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo!

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Sunday saw the formidable rivalry Lionel Messi – Cristiano Ronaldo find a second youth. When Lionel Messi slammed an incredible quintuple against Estonia, Cristiano Ronaldo replied with a brace against Switzerland.

A new performance of choice for the Portuguese striker, who did not start in the first League of Nations match against Spain, and which shows all the importance he retains within his selection. And especially since he passed the age of 30, where he shows a more impressive level than ever.

Almost one goal per game at 30 years old!

Journalist Nicolas Vilas has indeed pointed out on his Twitter account that CR7, since he turned 30, has scored 65 goals in 70 caps. A much more impressive ratio than his 52 goals in 118 games before turning 30. From there to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is eternal …

to summarize

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shine with the Portuguese selection with a double against Switzerland. This confirms impressive statistics! The Portuguese striker has been stacking up goals with insane regularity since he was thirty.

Julien Pedebos

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

Related Articles

What is the most played movie on HBO Mexico this day

9 mins ago

Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of wanting to harm him by selling her share of the wine business

20 mins ago

Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber do it again

21 mins ago

Was Obi-Wan Kenobi in love with Padme?

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button