The incredible stories of Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires

Know all the stories of Bitcoin millionaires is a really tough undertaking, even if some of them have not really been able to hold back and have voluntarily shared their incredible 6-zero BTC adventure on social media or with the press.

Erik Finman, the youngest Bitcoin millionaire

The first of all is Erik Finman, possibly the youngest Bitcoin millionaire, at just 18 years old. His incredible story starts at the tender age of 12, in 2011, with an initial investment of $ 1000 in BTC.

In an interview with Business of Business magazine, the young Finman said he met the crypto queen during a protest in Washington, DC., When I meet a guy who was wearing a bitcoin shirt. Finman asked the guy what that symbol represented and he said, “” It’s going to end Wall Street, brother. ”

The 12-year-old, driven by a strong curiosity, individually began to do his research, starting to see the future of peer-to-peer money, and precisely thanks to the $ 1000 I received as a gift from my grandmother, Finman begins his journey in the world of BTC.

Just last year, the Finman’s equity had grown to 431 BTC, for a value at the time of over 4.8 million dollars. Currently, the Bitcoin millionaire has decided to expand his knowledge into other sectors and, in some cases, even helps the little ones to invest.

Two years ago, in fact, to help a 10 year old child, the Bitcoin millionaire has wanted to build a Dr Octopus suit, so that the child Aristou Meehan could participate in the Comicon in London as a cosplayer.

The story of Mr. Smith

In addition to the young millionaire, there are also those stories that inspire even the greatest, those that are listened to while chatting during crypto conferences.

Like that of Mr. Smith told by Forbes. Smith decided to invest in Bitcoin in October 2010 with a initial investment of $ 3,000, then obtaining 20,000 BTC.

Only 3 years later, the software engineer started selling. He first sold 2000 BTC for $ 350 each and then another 2000 BTC for $ 800 each. Only with these two sales, Mr. Smith found himself earning a whopping $ 2.3 million, part of those incredible stories of the Bitcoin millionaire.

Bitcoin millionaires as inspiration

Even in the Bel Paese, other incredible stories of Bitcoin millionaires have been heard. Among the many, Italian Riccardo Sussi of Brescia that he told the Corriere a few years ago about his investment of thousands of BTC when the crypto was only worth a few dollars.

Only when the BTC then reached the price of $ 10,000, during 2017, did the entrepreneur find himself to be part of the 6-zero bitcoin characters.

Loading... Advertisements

Of course, all of these stories obviously date back to a time when the price of BTC was rising exponentially. Many, in fact, became millionaires by betting and believing on the crypto queen right away, or while BTC was worth $ 1, $ 10 or even $ 100.

A behavior that was inspiring for many others who have chosen to replicate everything with other cryptocurrencies.

Incredible stories

By choosing other cryptocurrencies or tokens, some users of the crypto space found themselves a live amazing stories becoming millionaires.

Last April 2021, for example, the two brothers from Westchester, New York, they have seen their bill went above 6 zeros overnight. This time, the asset of choice was not Bitcoin.

In fact, thanks to a bet on Shiba Inu (SHIB), a Dogecoin spinoff, the two guys won their own lottery.

Own following the inspiration of the stories of the Bitcoin millionaires, James and Tommy initially decided to invest $ 200 each. Not only that, the two also presented the idea to their mother, father, sister and some other family members, who over time have all invested a part, for a total of $ 8,000.

Well, the take-off of the crypto market in this 2021, which also involved SHIB, led the investment of $ 8,000 to reach $ 1,000,000.