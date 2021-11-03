The incredible story of photographer Lee Miller becomes a film

CINEMA





Kate Winslet will be the model who became a famous photojournalist during World War II

The director Ellen Kuras will have a stellar cast to tell the true story of Lee Miller , a famous World War II war photographer who decided to abandon her career as a model to follow her vocation (she was discovered by the French surrealist artist Man Ray).

They will in fact be part of the cast of the film Kate Winslet in the lead role, but also actors of the likes of Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor.

To interpret the photographer Lee MIller will therefore be the Oscar winner Kate Winslet who will thus bring to the screen the incredible story of this woman who with the camera decided to leave for Europe to tell the fighting on the Allied front, eventually also immortalizing the atrocities that Hitler’s Nazi Germany perpetrated on Jews in concentration camps.

“This is by no means a biopic,” said Winslet excited to be a part of this project. “Making a story about Lee’s entire life is an HBO-worthy series. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade of her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became thanks to what she’s been through. It’s It was the period from 1938 to 1948 that took her right through the war. It was her most defining period. This is the story we want people to know about Lee more than many other parts of her life. ” Winslet also added: “I’m surprised there’s never been a movie made about this incredible woman and I think the reason is that her life was so vast that once you take a bite, you can’t stop chewing.” .