The Incredible Story Of The Grey’s Anatomy Writer Who Fooled Hollywood With A False Cancer Diagnosis

Seven years of work came to an end last March. Through a public statement, the screenwriter and producer Elisabeth Finch reported that she would begin a break from her work at gray’s anatomythe popular series to which he joined in 2014 after writing in television productions such as trueblood Y vampire diaries and in which she had shared her experiences as a patient with an unusual type of bone cancer.

“As difficult as it is to take time off right now, I know it’s more important that I focus on my own family and my health,” he said, along with thanking the ABC station, Disney (owner of the latter) and the producer Shondaland for the support “in this very difficult time”.

However, today it seems very unlikely that Finch will return to his usual functions in the future. Days before he spoke publicly, The Ankler had detailed that the companies involved had started a process to investigate the veracity of the screenwriter’s diagnosis. Specifically, “at least parts of the life history” were considered worthy of doubt.

This Monday and Tuesday, one of the most scandalous cases of deception that Hollywood remembers was finally uncovered. Vanity Fair magazine published a two-part report that delves into the web of lies he spread during his time on the writing team of the popular medical series.

Finch’s name reached the ears of the producers of gray’s anatomy thanks to an article with his signature published by Elle magazine. In this she provided her testimony of her having been diagnosed in 2012 with chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, and continuing to work on the series. vampire diaries despite the ravages of the disease. “She was bald and was throwing up nonstop, but she was still alive,” she explained.

Shocked by his case, a Shondaland executive recommended his signing and he joined in the 11th season of the fiction starring Ellen Pompeo. During her stay in the production, she took pains to specify her experience, which leaked into the series’ own story. The screenwriter’s diagnosis inspired one of the episodes, chapter seven of cycle 15 (Anyone have a map?released in 2018), which addresses the almost zero life expectancy of a surgeon with chondrosarcoma.

It was not the only dramatic passage that they said they had lived through during those years. At one point she was expecting a child, installing the dilemma of whether to continue the pregnancy and stop her treatment or abort (she opted for the latter). She also claimed to have lost a kidney because of it. In another class of problems, she claimed that her brother, who had allegedly abused her as a child, tried to commit suicide. She also lost one of her friends in a Pittsburgh synagogue bombing. Or at least that’s what she said.

Although she was very open in telling about her turbulence – with some regularity she wrote new articles in media such as The Hollywood Reporter and Elle – she never allowed her friends and family to accompany her to the hospital. Only Jennifer Beyer, her friend and later her wife, managed to penetrate that cloak of lies or half-truths.

One day, despite her resistance, he took her to the doctor for a check-up because she was in excruciating pain. According to the version that Beyer gives to Vanity Fair, the professional never talked about cancer or that he only had one of his kidneys. That was the first clue that finally pushed her to corner Finch. “There was no cancer, no friend killed in Pittsburgh, no life-saving abortion,” the magazine notes.

Later, his wife – today in divorce proceedings – contacted Shonda Rhimes to alert her. The director was in the middle of the premiere of Inventing Anna, the Netflix miniseries that recreates the misdeeds of Anna Delvey, the woman who deceived New York’s elite that she was supposedly a German heiress and respected businesswoman. A story that seems to be part of the same kind of untruths that Finch told for years to those close to him and to Hollywood.

“Stop allowing Finch to keep telling ‘his stories,’ because they are other survivors’ stories,” the woman said.

Received that message, ABC considered starting an investigation against the screenwriter, but that process was paralyzed after the license that was taken last March. In addition, the report details that the writer hired the services of Andrew Brettler, a sought-after lawyer who has previously represented Prince Andrew and actors Armie Hammer and Chris Noth. That is the figure that she chose to face the blows of a personal and professional disaster that has dismayed the industry.