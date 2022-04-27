The incredible story of the woman who was kidnapped because she knew everything about Watergate

Among the television trends that are marking the first half of 2022 is, without a doubt, the desire of platforms and creators to tell

real stories. Tapes of homemade porn, legendary basketball teams, or chefs who became teachers of a generation, the inspiration is limitless when you look back.

Among all of them, if we refine the trend a little more, we find that the 70s have become a very propitious time to turn into fiction, both in the genre of comedy or drama. In this last case, from Sunday, we can enjoy a production that has turned the political scandal that marked the 20th century in the United States into a series. But far from staying in what we already know

Gaslitwhich is thus called, turns into the protagonist a woman who was kidnapped because

knew all about watergate and that Julia Roberts has brought to the screen.

Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, the wife of the nation’s attorney general during the Nixon presidency. John Mitchell also served as chairman of the 1968 and 1972 election campaigns, and previously worked with the president at a New York law firm. It was there that they met and became good friends, a relationship that served him well to become a role

important in the Nixon cabinet. Unfortunately for Martha.

The (indiscreet) wife of the attorney general



Of wealthy origin in the state of Arkansas, Martha showed great talent for singing and acting during her childhood and adolescence, but her family did not allow her to become an artist. At the age of 40, and after a previous marriage, she married John Mitchell and together they lived a happy decade in a house near Manhattan. But Nixon’s decision to make John attorney general forced them to move to Washington and change their story forever.

There Martha earned the nickname “the mouth of the south,” the latter because of her origin, the former because of her indiscretion. Or for her ability to say what she thought, she depends on who judged her. Lover of gossip and being

media coverContrary to what was customary in the capital, Martha had no qualms about expressing what she thought, or what she knew. And this included government gossip, which put her husband as an intermediary in the relationship between Nixon and Kissinger. Something that she did not hesitate to comment on to the journalists who called her, or those she telephoned, in the middle of the night.

With this baggage behind him, and the suspicion of

Pat Nixon, which he believed was stealing the spotlight from him, came re-election year and the president once again trusted John to head the committee tasked with achieving it. And Martha’s husband got down to work without leaving aside illegal measures that he believed would help him achieve it, but also taking the work home, in full view of his wife, who looked at him suspiciously, but also with interest. .

The Watergate Burglary



During the week of the Watergate building burglary that sparked the scandal, the Mitchells were in California, enjoying a little vacation while

raised funds for republicans. John then received a phone call in which they told him what had happened, he called a press conference denying any relationship with the committee he chaired and returned to Washington without a wife. He told her that she deserved to enjoy the sun and a good rest, the man who left him watching her asked him to prevent her from approaching a newspaper or contacting her head journalists.

However, Martha got hold of a copy of the Los Angeles Times and the cover couldn’t be more revealing. In it was James McCord, who had worked as a bodyguard in his own home and had taken his daughter to school. Meanwhile, John insisted that the

watergate robbers they had nothing to do with the Republican party. And she picked up the phone to speak to her favorite reporter, to whom she told that she intended to leave her husband until she left the committee.

She couldn’t tell him more because the bodyguard who was watching her entered the room and disconnected the phone. Then she lost track of Martha, until days later another journalist found her in New York,

with bruises on his arms. To her, in that first interview, he told her that after the abrupt end of the conversation she was locked in the hotel room, assaulted by several men when she tried to escape and sedated by a doctor who was called by Nixon’s personal lawyer.

The Martha Mitchell Effect



From then on, Martha did not hesitate to tell what she knew, what she had seen in her house in the months prior to the assault on the Democratic Party offices, what she had heard from her husband’s conversations. But aides to the president discredited her, pointing out

a drinking problemand even suggested that he spent time in a psychiatric hospital.

She was convinced of her husband’s innocence, and commented to anyone who would listen that he was the president’s scapegoat. John resigned from his position but Martha continued to point out the

republican party corruption. And in December 1973 they separated which, added to the estrangement from all her friends, party acquaintances, left Martha alone and penniless, surviving on donations from supporters and the help of one of her children.

In life, Martha never received the apology she deserved for having been discredited. After her death, there were many who recognized that they did not take her seriously because she was a woman and because she

party’s ability to discredit it in the media it had more force than his story . In the 1980s his name was used to describe the process by which a physician labels a patient’s perception of actual events as delusional, leading to misdiagnosis. The Martha Mitchell effect.