The incredible transformation of Ana de Armas in Marilyn Monroe – Film and TV – Culture

When the recent image of Ana de Armas turned into a relentless agent in the action film The Gray Man, now the interpreter of Cuban origin gets into the skin of Marilyn Monroe in the new Netflix production Rubia (Blonde).

Sex symbol that hid a bit of a fierce intelligence, Monroe not only marked generations for her beauty, but also became a myth that was not without controversy and mysteries.

That will be seen on the tape, which It will premiere on October 28 of this year on the streaming platform. However, this is not a conventional biography.

Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. Rubia boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and her romantic entanglements. Additionally, she blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening divide between her public and private selves.

“Director Andrew Dominik wanted the world to experience what it was really like not only to be Marilyn, but also to be Norma Jeane. I thought it was the most daring, feminist and unapologetic take on her story that I had ever seen.”said Ana de Armas, who has a shocking transformation throughout the film.

“I read Joyce’s novel, I studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, movies, everything I could get my hands on.. Each scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We would painstakingly analyze every detail of the photo and discuss what was happening in it. The first question was always: ‘What did Norma Jeane feel here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible,” he said in a Netflix interview.

De Armas faced an intense shoot and underwent many hours of makeup and hair for later indulge in scenes of great emotional demand. “I was very lucky to have Ana because she was capable of doing anything,” said the film’s director.

“Our film is not linear or conventional; It is meant to be a sensory and emotional experience.”says De Armas. “The film progresses to the rhythm of his feelings and his experiences. There are moments when we are inside her body and her mind, and this will give the audience the opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time”, recalled Ana de Armas.

