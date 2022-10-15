The incredible transformation of Anne Hathaway for her role in Les Miserables

Some believe that anything goes to win an Oscar, and in theory it is. In this case, the actress Anne Hathaway revealed everything he had to go through to carry out the transformation of his role in The Miserables and the sequels that remained.

Anne Hathaway He said that he would have liked to make other decisions regarding his role in The Miserables, although it is worth remembering that she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her participation in the musical. It is a heartbreaking close-up of the interpreter that is seen for less than five minutes and that left everyone sunk in the armchair, and that also changed her life forever.

Apparently, in exchange for showing off the award she won, the actress had to pay a very high price that is still taking its toll on her today: her health.

the incredible transformation

Although many believe that it is all because she shaved her hair to play the role of Fantine in this musical, the reality is that it was not the hardest thing she had to do. To get into that character’s skin she had to create a believable fall from grace.

Anne Hathaway had to lose a lot of kilos at once, something that is not entirely surprising since many colleagues also had to do it for other performances. However, to her that transformation sudden left sequels.

Unlike artists like Tom Hanks in philadelphia or Adrien Brody in The pianistAnne did not ask any nutritionist for help to supervise her in this radical physical change.

Recently, he has just admitted that that transformation It left him with sequels that still make his life somewhat complicated today: “I lost an insane amount of kilos in just two weeks. So I didn’t know anything about nutrition, so I crushed my body. Although it was my brain that got the worst of it, I felt very anxious and lost for quite a while, ”she said for an interview for the magazine People in Spanish.

He also acknowledged: “It has been difficult for me to understand that this weight loss was not something positive in the long term for my health. In fact, it has taken me a long time to feel healthy again. I have been very ill for many years because of what I did.”

However, luckily now she feels better, more confident and recovered.

