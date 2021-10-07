News

The incredible transformation of Chris Pratt over the years, from a good-natured overweight to an irresistible sex symbol [FOTO]

It has achieved success in recent years thanks to film sagas such as Guardians of the Galaxy And Jurassic World, but TV series lovers have learned to know him much earlier thanks to Everwood And Parks and Recreation. On the wave of success and also for script needs, the actor Chris Pratt he had to transform his body in a consistent way, going from good-natured overweight to irresistible sex symbol.

The transformation of Chris Pratt

How did Chris Pratt get a statuesque physique? What is its secret? The answer is very simple: many hours in the gym and a few beers! In the early seasons of Parks and Recreation already showed a few extra pounds, but already in 2012 – such as at the premiere of Zero Dark Thirty – showed some improvement.

Chris Pratt’s radical transformation began in 2014, just when he landed the role of Star Lord in the first chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy. In the film he showed a toned and muscular physique that surprised his fans not a little.

Before filming began, Chris Pratt underwent a hard diet and training that resulted in him losing a whopping 27kg in six months! Not surprisingly, in 2014, he ranked second among the sexiest men on the planet in the magazine’s annual ranking People.

