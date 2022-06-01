The incredible transformation of Leticia Sabater after a complicated and long operation

Leticia Sabater has become one of the most important celebrities of the pink press. But in recent days, she has become the talk of the town. The reason is none other than new song of summer 2022 the one that is hitting it on digital platforms. With ‘La Puta Ama’ Leticia has once again left everyone speechless.

And not only because of the lyrics of the song, but because of its video clip. The singer has shown her body, and she has once again boasted of a very slender one. Although it would be fair to say that not everything has been the result of the gym and good nutrition.

If Leticia is famous for something, it is for her complicated operations. The last one could be defined as a real transformation. The image of his disfigured face has left everyone with their mouths open.

Leticia Sabater and her disfigured face

Leticia Sabater was more than eight hours in the operating roomin an intervention that cost him some €15,000. The singer explained that, despite the difficulty of this operation, she is very happy. So much so, that she didn’t mind showing how her face had turned out after so many hours in the operating room.

The other incredible operations of Leticia Sabater

The former contestant survivors, he has also had an operation on his chest. “I have put them in their place, they have left them like those of Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson,” he said after the intervention. Also, she has been on the operating table for a tummy tuck that she flaunts every chance she gets. Even throughout all these years, a facelift has also been performed on the lower part of the face and part of the neck to stretch her skin and achieve a more rejuvenated appearance.

The new song and video clip by Leticia Sabater

Leticia Sabater it’s rampaging The launch of his new song of summer 2022 It has triumphed again and there is no one who has not seen it already. She already warned: «For all my fans who are already preparing the new summer song with a Videoclip that is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 23! Get ready to give everything this summer with me! Looking forward to us singing and dancing together! », She explained very excitedly. Everything looks like the video for ‘La Puta Ama’ will be a hit this summer.

Leticia’s professional career

Born in Barcelona on June 21, 1966, Leticia Sabater became one of the best-known faces of the 80s. At that time, he was part of the figuration in the program One, two, three… answer again. Later, she appeared as a stewardess during the Vuelta Ciclista a España and in 1989 she became a ‘Hermida girl’ when she was part of In the morningspace presented by Jesús Hermida on TVE.

A few years later, in 1990, Leticia made the leap to stardom when she became the presenter of her first children’s show, Don’t miss it, together with Enrique Simón. A year later, she signed for Telecinco and began one of her most popular periods in the medium: Have breakfast with joy, At noon, joy, Long live the compis, among other programs for the smallest of the house. During this period, Leticia Sabater had not yet undergone any aesthetic intervention, these came later, as she herself has explained quite naturally.