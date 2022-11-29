The incredible transformation of Maisie Williams for a new project after Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams gave something to talk about on social networks by showing her new makeover after leaving Arya Stark from Game of Thrones behind and joining a new project in which she will play one of the most famous representatives of the fashion world.

November 29, 2022 4:38 p.m.

maisie williams stunned the world in 2011, at just 14 years old, when she took the role of little Arya Stark in her hands for the hit fantasy series HBO, game of Thrones. Her interpretation was so masterful that that same year of her debut she won an Emmy for best supporting actress.

In Game of Thrones Maisie Williams had the responsibility of playing the small but daring Arya Stark, one of the youngest daughters of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), who was determined to live her life differently from the women of her time. For that reason, from a very young age, she decided to get away from the games typical of her age and her gender to train as a swordswoman.

Just like Arya Stark, Maisie Williams became a woman over the course of the eight seasons of Game of Thrones, a series to which she owes her career and the roles she has been offered since the fiction came to an end in the year 2019, in the midst of a controversy over the closure that they decided to give to the plot of Daenerys Targaryen (Emily Clarke).

Three years after leaving behind her character in Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams is returning to the screens with a series about the Second World War based on nothing more and nothing less than the story of the revolutionary fashion designer Coco Chanel, in the time in which the celebrity suffers his resounding fall from the pinnacle of success.

Maisie Williams went from brown to blonde and left behind her character in Game of Thrones forever

The series, titled The New Look, will portray how Christian Dior replaces Chanel as he was a source of inspiration for presenting new proposals and keeping many well dressed despite the difficult times that were lived during the war. The series will also show Catherine Dior, the character of Maisie Williams, and her relationship with her brother, the fashion legend.

For the role, Maisie Williams made the decision to bleach her brown hair to get an extreme blonde that she has already worn on social networks. Likewise, she adopted the haircut that Catherine Dior, her character, used at the time. The actress has accompanied this change in her hair with clothes consistent with the story.