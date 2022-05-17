The incredible transformation of Margot Robbie to play a figure skater

Find out how it was amazing transformation from margot robbie to play one skater in the film I, Tonya. It was a film project where the Australian actress gave life to Tonya Harding. Amazing!

Margot Robbie excited: an unforgettable transformation

There is no doubt that margot robbie he threw himself into playing his character in I, Tonya. The actress herself at the time confessed: “I am excited, because I love learning new skills. It’s one of the perks of being an actress.”

On the other hand, he said that in order to get into the character of the figure skater Tonya Harding, had to work hard and learn as much as possible about the world of figure skating. In the same way, the production team had to be very careful with her face, to make her physiognomy look as much like the real Tanya as possible.

In one of the statements made by the Australian actress to the Daily MailShe said, “I’m really excited. Because I love learning new skills to play a role. It is one of the biggest advantages of acting. On the other hand, if I look at it from the production, how I got injured… I’m afraid I’ll ruin everything, so I’m nervous.”

The story behind I` Tonya: Great job to play the famous figure skater

As previously named, margot robbie did everything possible to play a skater artistic and succeeded. She achieved an incredible transformation where a young girl falls from grace and even she became famous for an incident that took place in 1994.

It is worth remembering that in that year his main rival was Nancy Kerrigan. who was attacked by a hired thug and tried to break her leg. A few days later, it was discovered that everything had been organized by Harding’s ex-husband for her to win the United States national championship.

This was how later, the marriage was involved in several legal problems and they were even prosecuted for said attack. Thus, the decline of Harding’s career began.

For the 2017 biopic I, Tonyathe actress margot robbie he spent many months learning to ice skate. Even, during the intense training, he suffered a herniated disc in his neck. In the same way, it was unknown, but He also got to wear an uncomfortable prosthetic and retro wigs that belonged to the 80s to make him look as much like his real character as possible..

