The incredible transformation of Robert Downey Jr. for the new film by Christopher Nolan

One of the most anticipated movies for 2023 is Oppenheimerthe new project by Christopher Nolan, the director behind films like Interstellar, The Origin and Tenet. One of the reasons that makes it such a long-awaited project by critics and fans of the director is his cast, which is full of big names.

Among the protagonists are Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Robert Downey Jr., among others. The latter has surprised fans thanks to the first photos that were published on the set, and new ones that began to circulate on social networks and show him totally unrecognizable.

Downey Jr. will be in charge of giving life to Lewis Strauss, an American businessman who was President of the Atomic Energy Commission, a key name both for the history of the United States and for the development of the film. The first images of the set show the actor considerably thinner and with an aged look, this to resemble the real Strauss as much as possible.

Robert Downey Jr.

Just a couple of days ago, the actor published a photo on his Twitter account where you can not only see that he is still quite thin, but he also dyed his hair blue. To these images are added others that began to circulate today on social networks that show Downey Jr. characterized for the film and practically unrecognizable.

Although for some fans, despite the makeup, it is the actor’s smile that makes him stand out and that they can identify him in any photograph. Oppenheimer It has a tentative release date in July of next year.