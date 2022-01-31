The incredible trap between Ukraine and Russia

The Near East also has a center, very long wings that span at least two continents and borders that cross incurable divisions. Ukraine is a distant East and as Claudio Monge explains, the most precious of my informants whom I never thank enough, it would be enough to study the semantics of the name to understand why international politics is kept far away from the quagmire of that complicated country. Ukraina in fact literally means “on the edge”, “on the border”, “on the outskirts”, and the location must make us reflect with extreme concentration. Friday morning I was delighted to read an article in Corriere della Sera. Right from Kiev, and Ukrainian nationalist friends will forgive me if I use the Russian name of the capital. Francesco Battistini, with his truly super pen, draws a fascinating picture of that country that some believe is close to war. The war that no one wants or even seeks. Putin’s Russia is amassing troops on the Ukrainian border, and the West that fears it, starting with the USA, sends troops into the country, preparing for a military confrontation. The problem is that a creeping and internal war is already in full swing. Personally I have Ukrainian friends who cheer, sometimes rudely, for the Russians; and Russian friends cheering for the last eastern outpost of the European Union. Then, as Battistini tells us, the Ukrainian nationalists who hate everything about Russia, demolished the statues that celebrated a glorious past, not only political but also sporting, cultural and in the conquest of space. But there is much more. The parties discuss the origins of great characters, such as Tchaikovsky and Gogol. The religious conflict that Battistini sums up with mastery is really fantastic. The majority of Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians, but Russians also have an overwhelming majority of Orthodox Christians. The problem is that Ukrainian Christian nationalists recognize, and are recognized, by the ecumenical patriarch Bartholomew, who lives in Istanbul. While the Russians who have the exact same faith look to the patriarch of Moscow. The drama, so absurd as to seem ridiculous, is that some would be ready to curse the religion of the other, and vice versa. And from this point of no return one slips into the signs, into the meaning of words, into the traps of the most vulgar propaganda. Ukraine is the most sensational case of the many misunderstandings that crowd at a time that should be positive for the world. It is really true, as numerous Jewish intellectuals have recalled in these days dedicated to the memory of the horrors of the last century, that two new vaccines would be appropriate: one against hatred and the other against indifference. Believe me. These are holy proposals.