The incredible treasures found in a Spanish galleon sunk near the Bahamas 350 years ago

10 August 2022

Caption, The galleon Nuestra Señora de Las Maravillas sank in 1656, when it collided with a reef near the Bahamas.

It is near midnight on January 4, 1656, and the deck of the Spanish galleon Nuestra Señora de Las Maravillas is silent.

Only the sound of the Caribbean and the wind that caresses the sails of the massive ship that departed from Cartagena de Indias are heard.

He heads to Spain after having collected the booty of silver that was recovered from the wreck of the Jesús María de la Limpia Concepción, sunk on a reef in Ecuador.

But in a few seconds, everything changes.

The flagship Nuestra Señora de La Concepción had made a navigational error and that fateful night collides with the Maravillas, sending the Spanish galleon into a reef.

In less than 30 minutes, I’d be at the bottom of the ocean.

Of a crew of 650 people, only 45 survived.

image source, Allen Exploration

a new rescue

Now, explorers have found some of the wonders that the Maravillas kept and exhibit them in the Bahamas Maritime Museum.

“The Maravillas is an iconic part of Bahamian maritime history,” said Carl Allen, the businessman and founder of Allen Exploration, the organization behind the expedition.

Caption, The pieces of the galleon are exhibited in the Bahamas Maritime Museum.

“The shipwreck of the galleon had a difficult history: with many pieces recovered by Spanish, English, French, Dutch, American and Bahamian expeditions during the 17th and 18th centuries,” he said.

According to the maritime museum, one of the most important pieces of Allen’s exploration was a gold earring with the cross of Santiago in the middle.

image source, allen exploration

image source, Allen Exploration

A second gold earring found in the rubble is oval and 4.7 centimeters long.

In the center, the cross of Santiago protrudes from a large Colombian emerald in the shape of an oval. The external frame is adorned with 12 more emeralds, representing the 12 apostles.

The Order of Santiago was the most prestigious military body in Spain and Portugal. His knights were particularly active in maritime trade.

Caption, An 887 gram gold chain is one of the most shocking discoveries.

image source, Allen Exploration

When the Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama, the first European to sail to India, took command of an armada of 21 ships between 1502 and 1503, he sailed with 8 Knights of the Order.

The importance of the Bahamas

The company in charge of the discovery said it hopes to keep the pieces in the museum in the Bahamas, since it is part of the great historical and cultural wealth of the place.

Caption, Previous expeditions have caused debris from the Maravillas, like this anchor, to be scattered on the seabed.

“For a nation built on the ocean, it’s amazing how little is understood about the Bahamas’ ties to the sea,” says Michael Pateman, director of the Bahamas Maritime Museum.

image source, Allen Exploration

“Few know that the indigenous Lucayan peoples, for example, settled here 1,300 years ago. Or that the entire population of almost 50,000 people was forcibly expelled, forced to search for pearls in Venezuela and extinct in less than three decades,” he recalled. .