The incredible video of the Bugatti Chiron at 414 km / h on the highway

This isn’t the first time we’ve shown you videos of supercar whizzing in search of the limit on the German Autobahn, but the speed achieved in this clip is truly something exceptional.

The protagonist is the Czech real estate tycoon Radim Passer who aboard a Bugatti Chiron he “took to the streets” to beat his personal best of 402.5 km / h, achieved in 2015 at the wheel of a Veyron.

“Almost” record speed

After sending the hypercar to the manufacturer’s factory in Molsheim, France, to have it undergo thorough checks and a final inspection to make sure it would be able to safely cross the 400km / h barrier, the 58-year-old direct on the highway to check the potential of the car.

The attempt took place in the very early morning, around 04:50, a time specially chosen by the man to avoid traffic and take advantage of the ideal conditions to push the Chiron to the limit.

In the video you can see the analogue instrument of the Bugatti go without great difficulty up to 414 km / h, an incredible speed that approaches the 483 km / h of the Super Sport 300+ version, the latter capable of conquering the record for the fastest production car in the world when its prototype, in 2019, reached the 490 km / h on the Ehra-Lessien test track in Lower Saxony.

Production running out

We remind you that the Chiron, without inserting the second key in the central tunnel, reaches a maximum speed, electronically limited, of 380 km / h which still makes it one of the fastest factory models ever.

The production of the heir to the Veyron, presented at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show and marketed starting from March of the following year, was set by Bugatti for only 500 specimens. Last October there were only 40 units left to reach that number. Those who can afford a hypercar with a (base) price of 2 million euros do well to proceed with the order …