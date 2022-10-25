The incredible way of parenting that Megan Fox gives her 3 children

Following their divorce in 2020, Megan fox decided together with her ex-husband and father of her children Brian AustinGreen, share the upbringing of children. In reference to her role as her mother, the actress commented on several occasions that she seeks to give them an education without any type of limit in terms of sexual identity and responded to the criticism received for her position.

In 2010, Megan she married Brian and they had three children. The firstborn was noah shannonwho was born in 2012. Two years later the family grew with the arrival of Bodhi Ranson and finally they had their third child named Journey River in 2016.

In order not to be pigeonholed into negative stereotypes, Fox She carried out a non-binary upbringing with which, according to her comment, she seeks to provide her children with a space in which they can feel safe and confident.

As a result of a photo of the eldest of his children wearing a costume of the character of Princess Elsa corresponding to the famous film Frozen of Disneyquestions arose about the use of such clothing.

“We have done a very good job and maintain their innocence in many ways, but I know that I cannot protect them forever, even though I have a son who suffers,” the actress told the magazine. Glamorabout episodes of bullying suffered by the little Noah.

The attack on the parenting method chosen by the parents was manifested through comments on social networks. That fact aroused the reaction of Foxwho described these spaces as “very cruel” and unacceptable opinions about how to dress their children.

The actress returned to refer to the subject in an interview with the editorial Media Planet and said: “If a boy loves princesses and a girl loves baseball, that is not indicative of their sexuality. It is not our job (as parents) to make them into the people we think they should be. Our job is to receive, with grace, the lessons they bring us.”

Other celebrities like the singers Pink Y Adele opted for a rearing modality similar to that of the Megan so that their children do not grow up defined under a gender or socially imposed stereotypes.