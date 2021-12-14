the ‘indecent proposal’ just a few minutes from the live broadcast – Libero Quotidiano





The cameras and the spotlights go out, after another episode of Countercurrent, the format led by Veronica Gentili over the weekend on Rete 4. And, even in this case, the journalist does not change the script: she anticipates her look and renews the appointment with the broadcast on Instagram. All just a few minutes from the live broadcast





In short, Veronica Gentili posts a roll of photographs that obviously concern her and portray her on the social network. Elegant, dressed in white and very low-cut, proposes three shots that show her outfit from three different angles. And in support of the images, here is the “indecent” proposal addressed to his audience: “Shall we have an evening?”. In his studio, of course, that of Countercurrent…

<br />

<br />

<br />

<br />

<br />

<br />