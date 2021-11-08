The indemnity for nurses, doctors and Oss of the emergency room arrives. Esulta De Palma (Nursing Up)

Healthcare, Nursing Up De Palma: «Our battle to enhance the work of emergency room nurses has reached its mark.

Approximately 63 million euros will arrive from next January. We are proud of the successful outcome of our struggles and public complaints to stem the flight of colleagues, an activity of trade union struggle to which we have given particular impetus since September of this year.

We are proud that our battles have scratched the reinforced concrete wall of politics. And all this, in the delicate and complex process of enhancing the category, forces us not to stop, to continue to fight for new goals ».

ROME NOV 8 2021 – «As many as 63 million euros have been officially made available to Italian nurses who work in the emergency rooms.

They are part of the package of 90 million resources (part of the new two billion plan of the Health Fund) also intended for doctors who work in those departments that, without a shadow of a doubt, have suffered more than the others, the devastating and unexpected impact of pandemic.

As Nursing Up has been denouncing for months now, the surplus of hospitalizations, the real risk of getting infected every day, the exhausting shifts, have pushed, in recent times, thousands of health workers, to request the transfer, effectively leaving the most delicate part uncovered. of hospitals.

We learn with satisfaction that the Minister of Health, Hon. Roberto Speranza, and his technicians, have decided to take into account the requests that are the subject of our recent public campaigns, and to put a concrete stop to the flight of personnel, to the one that the Minister himself has defined as “a crisis of vocation”, allocating new and fundamental resources.

We were the union that on 18 September publicly opened, with its own press release, the campaign to openly denounce the bleeding of personnel from the emergency department and to ask for urgent solutions, aimed at enhancing the many colleagues in the context.

We were among the first to talk about the particular working conditions of nurses and other employees of the NHS, from Naples to Bolzano, also through the work of denouncing our local delegations.

All this, as it happened for our struggles that led to obtaining the specific allowance for the nursing profession, openly demonstrates that the battles, the complaints, when they are substantiated, as always happens in our case, by real data, by facts, from the testimonies of those who experience health care every day, find their raison d’être and sometimes even scratch the reinforced concrete wall of Italian politics.

Probably the new allowance will be calculated on an hourly basis, but we are waiting to verify the content of the provision.

We can only be satisfied with the fact that Minister Speranza has taken into account, once again with facts, our public requests, our struggles.

And without a doubt we are facing a concrete step forward in the complex and delicate path of valorisation of Italian nurses.

Now we are waiting to know the ways in which the Ministry intends to pay these resources, in the meantime we turn to the Hon. Hope a new appeal, inviting him to identify new specific resources to increase the specific professional allowance for colleagues from all other departments and services, the one covered by the recent law, for which Nursing Up has fought so much, and which with the next CCNL it will have to be paid to all colleagues who work in the delicate panorama of the national health service », concludes De Palma.

Nurse Times editorial team