The Independent, Kathy Bates becomes President of the United States

A double winning couple that brought about the political thriller The Independent. In presence of Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) And Brian Cox (Manhunter), two other big names of the caliber of John Cena, fresh from the exploits in Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga And The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission And Kathy Bates, called to play an important role like that of President of the United States.

Financed and sold worldwide by The Exchange, the film is directed by the Emmy-nominated director Amy Rice (By The People: The Election of Barack Obama, Broadway Rising) working on a script from the Black List signed by Evan Parter, and coming soon on John Dean’s upcoming Amazon Studios Original film starring Chris Pine.

Set in the final weeks of the most important presidential election in history, The Independent follows a young idealistic journalist (Turner-Smith) who with her idol (Cox) is committed to uncovering a conspiracy that risks determining the outcome of the elections and the future of the country. According to information gathered by The Hollywood Reporter, Cena is expected to play an independent presidential candidate.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kathy Bates and John Cena for The Independent, – he has declared Brian O’Shea, CEO of The Exchange. – Kathy’s exceptional acting skills, coupled with Cena’s global appeal and her ability to transform on screen, make them incredible contributions to the film. We couldn’t be happier that they signed ”.