The Indian government seems determined to ban Bitcoin

After months of speculation about the Indian government’s stance, the country finally appears set on ban Bitcoin, together with many other cryptocurrencies, as a recognized payment method.

The move follows China’s decision to impose a similar ban earlier this year, but is in stark contrast to the public embrace of El Salvador – who challenged the World Bank by declaring the Bitcoin legal currency and even announcing its intention to create a “Bitcoin City” at the base of its volcano.

Cryptocurrencies are born to escape the monopoly of governments which issue currency. However, India’s power as a global player will not stop cryptocurrency trading.

The transition to digital payments is irreversible, so many governments are considering or actually issuing their own central bank’s digital currencies.

India’s skepticism towards Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is most likely motivated by two things: the protection of the national currency and a tacit ambition to develop and strengthen its own national cryptocurrencies.

While such measures appear to limit their use and thus decrease the value of banned cryptocurrencies, there are usually ways to get around those bans, so I don’t see any lasting damage to the value of digital payments. Furthermore, very few countries have imposed absolute bans, which means that there is not yet a huge danger.

Several large economies are opposing Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, but I don’t think India’s position is part of a coordinated plan to undermine them.

In many countries, cryptocurrencies can significantly reduce transaction costs while having little impact on national monetary policies. This is because governments are already heavily exposed to the actions of the Federal Reserve.

Report edited by Francesc Rodriguez Tous, teacher at Bayes Business School.

Information on the Bayes Business School

Bayes Business School (formerly Cass) is a leading global business school driven by world-class knowledge, innovative education, and a vibrant community. The school has been at the forefront of business education for over 50 years, developing leaders who help businesses thrive through change and uncertainty. Located in the heart of one of the world’s leading financial centers, the school has strong links to both the City of London and the thriving business hub of Tech City. Faculty members are experts in their fields and produce cutting-edge research with real impact. The latest Research Excellence Framework findings assessed 84% of its research to be world-leading or internationally excellent.

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

Explicit Risk Warning: We accept no liability for any commercial loss or damage due to reliance on information contained within this site, including data, quotes, graphics, and buy / sell signals. Trading on the financial markets is one of the riskiest forms of investment possible. All prices and buy / sell signals are indicative and not suitable for trading purposes, furthermore, they are not provided by an exchange, but rather by market makers, so they may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price. We accept no liability for any commercial losses that may be incurred as a result of using this data. The text shown does not constitute consultancy by Dove Investire nor, even less, an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information contained therein is in the public domain and is considered reliable, but the Dove Investire portal is unable to ensure its accuracy. All information is given in good faith on the basis of available data, but is subject to change without notice at any time after publication. No responsibility is accepted for any information shown in this publication. You are encouraged to rely solely on your own assessments of market conditions when deciding whether to enter into a financial transaction and whether it meets your needs. The decision to carry out any financial transaction is at the sole risk of the recipients of this information.