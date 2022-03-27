The Indian tourism sector sees the opening of international flights with relief



©Reuters. The Indian tourism sector welcomes the opening of international flights



New Delhi, March 27 (.).- The reopening this Sunday of international commercial flights in India, after two years of restrictions imposed at the beginning of the pandemic, was received with hope by the Asian country’s hit tourism sector.

“It is a very good sign that international flights start again from this Sunday,” the president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Rajiv Mehra, told Efe.

The Indian government prohibited the entry of passenger planes into the country on March 23, 2020, one day before decreeing a total confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic, but began operating international flights with some countries based on bilateral agreements in July of that year.

This limited air offer, constrained by air bubbles, and the authorization on November 15 for the entry of foreign tourists alleviated the battered tourism sector.

But the shortage of flights and the uncertainty caused by three waves of coronavirus in the country caused an increase in the price of tickets.

“Fares are very expensive right now,” said Mehra, who acknowledged that “we will still have to wait” a few months for the number of international flights to reach pre-pandemic levels. The cost of tickets could also be affected by the rise in prices of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign tourists will also take time to arrive in numbers prior to 2020, since in Mehra’s opinion “people prefer to book their trip to India well in advance”, so he does not expect a large influx due to the Easter holidays and Holy Week.

Until last February, India had been assigning a level of risk to the countries with which it had air bubble agreements, with variable restrictions, but these preventive measures were updated in February after eliminating the quarantine obligation.

Travelers are still required to complete the vaccination schedule or a negative PCR test in the last 72 hours before boarding the plane, according to the regulations published by the Ministry of Health last February.

After leaving behind the spike in infections caused by the omicron variant of covid with more than 300,000 cases in January, India barely recorded 1,421 new infections in the last 24 hours, while claiming to have already administered more than 1,830 million doses of the vaccine.