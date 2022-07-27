News

“The Indiana Jones of Mexican food”: Diana Kennedy, the British woman who became an authority on Mexican cuisine

  • Vanessa Buschschlüter
  • BBCNews

Diana Kennedy in her kitchen in Zitácuaro, Michoacán, Mexico, June 1990

image source, Paul Harris via Getty

Diana Kennedy was recognized as a world expert on traditional Mexican cuisine.

Diana Kennedy, a British food writer who became a recognized authority on authentic Mexican cuisine, traversing that country far and wide in search of recipes, died this July at the age of 99.

She was born in 1923, in the county of Essex, east of London, where she was exposed to what she called “good food, whole food.”

But it wasn’t the food from her native country that made her famous, it was the cuisine from her adopted homeland: Mexico.

He received many awards and honors for his research, compilation, dissemination and preservation of Mexican cuisine, among which the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eaglethe highest distinction given to foreigners in Mexico.

