“The Indiana Jones of Mexican food”: Diana Kennedy, the British woman who became an authority on Mexican cuisine

Vanessa Buschschlüter

BBCNews

26 July 2022

image source, Paul Harris via Getty Caption, Diana Kennedy was recognized as a world expert on traditional Mexican cuisine.

Diana Kennedy, a British food writer who became a recognized authority on authentic Mexican cuisine, traversing that country far and wide in search of recipes, died this July at the age of 99.

She was born in 1923, in the county of Essex, east of London, where she was exposed to what she called “good food, whole food.”

But it wasn’t the food from her native country that made her famous, it was the cuisine from her adopted homeland: Mexico.

He received many awards and honors for his research, compilation, dissemination and preservation of Mexican cuisine, among which the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eaglethe highest distinction given to foreigners in Mexico.

In the United Kingdom, she was also recognized with the MBE (Member of the British Empire) order, which was given to her by Prince Charles.

Critics, foodies, and other chefs have described her as “the guardian of chiles,” “the savior of Mexican cuisine,” and “the Indiana Jones of food.”

fearless and adventurous

The then Diana Southwood traveled to Mexico for the first time in her 30s to accompany Paul Kennedy, who was a correspondent for The New York Times for Mexico and Central America.

They had met in Haiti in 1956where Diana had traveled on a whim from Canada to live there.

Paul Kennedy was in Haiti to cover the anti-government protests at the time. They both fell in love and soon after they got engaged and she decided to follow him to Mexico City where he was based.

After their wedding, the couple lived for the next nine years in the Mexican capital, where Diana developed a fascination with the traditional cuisine of Mexicowhich led her to cross the country several times far and wide, investigating regional dishes.

Intrepid and adventurous on a par with her husband, Diana Kennedy traveled overland thousands of kilometers to the most remote villages –donkey ridingif necessary – to collect recipes, while Paul reported on the coups and uprisings in Central America.

“I’ve had a very curious life, nobody has really told me ‘do this or that’, someone suggests something and I hit the road”, was how he described his love for adventure in the documentary about his life Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy (Diana Kennedy: nothing elegant).

“I would ask whoever was in the markets where they came from, what their family ate, and they would always give me a recipe,” he recounted how he was able to compile his vast collection of regional recipes.

image source, Paul Harris via Getty Caption, Diana Kennedy asked shopkeepers about the products they sold and how they prepared them.

In his cookbooks he used to recognize by name those who had taught him to prepare the dishes.

And though she became a supreme cook and a world expert in Mexican foodinsisted that she was “definitely not a traditional housewife”.

“I never wanted children. I wouldn’t have wanted to raise a little version of myself, can you imagine that?” he told the documentary’s director Elizabeth Carroll in one of his typical sharp remarks on the sidelines.

After nine years in Mexico, and with Paul Kennedy suffering from cancer, the couple moved to the United States, where Paul – whom she described as “the great love of my life” – died in 1967.

But he continued to travel to Mexico regularly and began teaching Mexican cooking classes in New York.

Adobe house

In 1972, he published his first of several books. Entitled “The Kitchens of Mexico,” it soon became the reference tome of mexican cuisine and responsible for changing the perception of Americans beyond the so-called Tex-Mex cuisine.

In the late 1970s, the lure of Mexico became so irresistible that he began building a traditional adobe house in the state of Michoacán, west of Mexico City.

After settling there, he began growing many of his own ingredients and preparing traditional Mexican dishes from scratch, to grinding their own corn.

image source, Paul Harris via Getty Caption, He settled in Michoacán, where he converted his property into the Diana Kennedy Center for the Conservation of Mexican Cuisines.

In his 1998 book “My Mexico,” he explained his motives: “I wanted to have a house made of local materials that would address the issue of the region’s resources and that would be in tune with the restrictions under which many of my neighbors had to live and that they had survived for many years.

He continued to travel around the country well into his 90s, driving an old truck and cursing in Mexican slang while navigating the unpaved roads in his search for yet another recipe.

Her friends described her as funny but fierce, uncompromising and brilliant.

In general, Kennedy’s books appealed equally to home cooks and professional chefs.

Spanish chef and philanthropist José Andrés, who has in the past described her as “an Indiana Jones of food, trying to find that diamond somewhere in the mountains of Mexico,” wrote on Twitter that her books had opened “a window to the soul of Mexico“.

The Mexican Ministry of Culture also paid tribute to the writer and gastronome in a series of messages on Twitter praising her for dedicating her life to “discovering, collecting and preserving the richness of Mexican cuisine.”

His legacy will live on Diana Kennedy Centeran educational institution that he created in his home in Michoacán that contains his library of more than 750 books and where courses on Mexican cuisine and sustainable practices are also offered.