the indications of the EMA on who will have to do it and when

The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) and EMA’s Covid-19 task force have determined that it is too early to consider administering the drug. fourth dose of vaccine for the whole population. However, after the pressing of Italy and Germany, the green light for some segments of the population has arrived.

Fourth dose for over 80, over 60 and frail patients: what the Ema says

In fact, both agencies have given their positive opinion on the fourth injection, or rather a second booster or additional dose of Covid vaccine, for people with 80 years and up.

The ECDC and the EMA underline in their note that there is no evidence on a substantial decline in the protection against serious disease of mRna preparations in adults between 60 and 79 years with an unimpaired immune system. For this reason, the expected green light for the over 60s has not arrived.



The European health authorities however let it be known that they will continue to analyze the data relating to vaccinated people in this age group to determine the risk of contracting Covid in a severe form to assess a potential and progressive lowering effectiveness of the vaccine.

If the epidemiological situation were to change suddenly, the EMA and the ECDC could recommend the fourth dose also for over 60.

The agencies also advise individual countries to proceed with the fourth doses for patients fragile on the basis of the contagion data at national level, as already happens in Italywhere the second booster is given to immunocompromised patients.

Fourth dose for everyone in the fall? The hypothesis on updated vaccines

For now, therefore, the fourth dose is not recommended for those who have less than 60 years old and a regularly functioning immune system. For this age group, in fact, there would be no particular benefits.

It is conceivable that in Autumn however, a new vaccination campaign is starting, perhaps with anti Covid preparations from second generation or updated.

Covid vaccine, no risks with the second booster: the indications

However, they did not emerge contraindications on administering an additional dose. From data collected in Israel we know that the fourth dose should be given at least 4 months after the third to re-establish the level of antibodies necessary to protect oneself from severe forms of the disease.

It will now be up to AIFA and the Ministry of Health to decide whether widen the pelvis of patients who will have to undergo the fourth dose, for now limited to those with a severely compromised immune system.

The Ema and the ECDC underline the importance of completing the primary vaccination cycle and the administration of the first booster dose. To date only the83% of European adults received the first two doses of the vaccine, and only the 64% that booster.



