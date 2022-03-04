The indie Super Zangyura, with a style similar to Castlevania, comes as a surprise to the West

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

We have good news for players who want a new proposal, since it has just been released super zang yura in our territory, a 2D indie platform game in the purest style of the classic saga Castlevaniabut with comic elements.

According to information shared by the Mediascape studio, this interesting title was launched in Japan on June 10, 2021 and has jumped the pond so you can play it on your Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4.

Meet a world full of terror, but with comic elements

What is the game about? Well, we can tell you that you will put yourself in the shoes of a brave servant who faces an evil that threatens the world, so the intrepid maiden must start her march through a castle to eliminate the enemies and make her way to find something that “must be seen to be believed”.

Here you can see its trailer:

If you are interested in trying super zang yurayou can do it by finding it in the PS Store or in the eShop for $19.99 USD (approximately $414 MXN).

The official LEVEL UP t-shirts have arrived – GET YOURS HERE

It is worth mentioning that this game is a remastering of Zangyuuragame originally released in 2004, which improves the soundtrack and the visual aspect, but maintains the simple gameplay characteristic of the old school.

What do you think of this indie game? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed on LEVEL UP.

Related Video: News Roundup





Source