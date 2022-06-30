The indigenous movement and the government of Ecuador reach an agreement

5 things: Assembly of Ecuador rejects Lasso’s impeachment 3:08

(CNN Spanish) — The Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference reported this Thursday at a press conference that, after reaching an agreement with the national government, the indigenous movements decided to end the demonstrations and blockades that had lasted 18 days.

“And in accordance with what is stipulated here, the presidents of Conaie, Feine and Fenocin declare the cessation of the mobilizations and the gradual return to the territories as well as the suspension of any act that could affect peace and public order”, said Monsignor David de la Torre, general secretary of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference.

In addition, he indicated that “the national government is committed to repealing the current state of exception to the extent that peace is restored in Ecuadorian territory. In relation to the price of fuel, the government agrees to implement the following additional measures: a). the value of diesel fuel is reduced by 5 cents per gallon, which, added to the previous decrease of 10 cents, means a total reduction of 15 cents per gallon.”

After the conference, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) published a message on its networks explaining that the minutes of the agreement were being reviewed. “IT IS NOT YET SIGNED, out of respect for collective decisions, this moment is reviewed in detail with the structure of the Mov. Indígena the act, which was drawn up by the intervening commission, maintaining to the maximum the best results of the 10-point national agenda” They posted in a tweet.

NOT YET SIGNED, out of respect for collective decisions, this moment is reviewed in detail with the structure of the Mov. Indigenous the act, which was drawn up by the intervening commission, sustaining to the maximum the best results of the 10-point national agenda — CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador) June 30, 2022

In addition, they shared the message of Leónidas Iza.

This was the message of @LeonidasIzaSal1, president of CONAIE after reading the minutes. Outside the bases, mobilized for 18 days, remain vigilant of the results.#conaie pic.twitter.com/KInS0x1cJC — CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador) June 30, 2022

An hour later, the Conaie signed the minutes of agreement. With this, the national strike ends and the return of the protesters to their communities will be requested.

In addition, the President of the Republic agrees to repeal the state of emergency and reduce the price of three types of fuel by 15 cents.

The mobilizations, promoted by the Conaie against the Government, began on Monday, June 13.

The Conaie, which led the national mobilization in some provinces, demanded that the government reduce fuel prices, address the unemployment problem, regulate the prices of farm products and combat crime, among other demands.

