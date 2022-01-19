The Indonesian parliament has approved the law that provides for the movement of the capital of Indonesia from Jakarta to Nusantara

On Tuesday, the Indonesian parliament approved the law that provides for the movement of the capital of Indonesia from Jakarta to Nusantara, a city in East Kalimantan, in Borneo. It was an expected law: Indonesian President Joko Widodo had announced plans to move the capital in 2019, given that Jakarta, a megalopolis of about 10 million inhabitants, is sinking into the water and is also one of the busiest cities in the world, in addition to be very polluted.

In Javanese, one of the languages ​​spoken in Indonesia, Nusantara means “archipelago”, a name thought to reflect the geography of the country. The move of the capital will begin this year, will cost the equivalent of around 28 billion euros and will take a long time: according to the Indonesian government it will last until 2045.

Approximately 56,000 hectares will initially be used to build the new capital on the island of Borneo. The decision was harshly criticized by environmental activists: the island of Borneo is one of the oldest rainforests in the world and has long been damaged by deforestation operations, mainly due to the creation of palm oil plantations, with serious consequences on the environment and biodiversity.

