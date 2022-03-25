The INE revises the growth of the Spanish economy in 2021 upwards one tenth to 5.1% | Economy

Two workers working on the forging of a building in Vallecas, Madrid. Carlos Lujan (Europa Press)

The Spanish economy grew by 5.1% in 2021, according to revised data published by the INE this Friday. This is one tenth more than the 5% that the statistical institute had advanced. After the brutal drop in production due to the pandemic in 2020, with a drop of 10.8%, activity resumed last year despite the restrictions and problems that the coronavirus still caused.

These numbers represent a very robust growth, the highest in 21 years, and very positive if the burdens that the covid imposed during that year are taken into account. But it also implies that the rebound was not strong enough to recover the GDP lost with the pandemic: at the end of the fourth quarter, 3.7% are missing to recover the levels that were lost with the great confinement. Countries such as Germany, France or Italy have already managed to restore the levels prior to the virus. The figure is also below the 6.5% that the Government anticipated and far from the 7.2% (9.8% counting on European funds) that it drew for the 2021 Budgets.

Between October and December, the GDP added a quarterly 2.2% compared to the 2% that had been initially estimated. The correction is fundamentally due to an improvement in household consumption, which went from sinking 1.2% quarterly to growing by a very strong 1.5%. This review changes the entire story that had been generated about the end of last year: while before it was thought that the omicron and inflation had stopped purchases, now a somewhat more robust outlook is in sight to face the energy crisis that has intensified with the invasion of Ukraine.

The INE worsens public consumption, which fell by a considerable 0.8% by remitting the extraordinary contracts that were made with the pandemic, and investment, which even so shot up 3.6% between October and December, probably helped by the launch of European funds. The foreign sector had a positive contribution with an increase of 7.2% in exports compared to 4.5% increased by imports. As María Jesús Fernández, an analyst at Funcas, points out, it is surprising that in the last quarter foreign tourism has already managed to reach 80% of pre-Covid levels.

