The infallible rule to get baggy jeans right, according to experts

Jeans are the most basic garment in our wardrobe. Their versatility and comfort are the key for many people to wear them every day and adapt to their style according to the size and leg. From high-rise jeans that flatter all silhouettes to low-rise jeans to wide leg fashion, in the world of fashion there is a wide variety of designs designed for all tastes.

However, there are models that do not end up being quite right or that are difficult to know how to wear, as is the case with baggy jeans. A type of pants that is usually worn in a relaxed way but that can sometimes visually add a little volume to our body.



Hailey Bieber in jeans type ‘mom’ with ripped knee Instagram @haileybieber

A problem that has a solution thanks to the infallible style standard of models like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski or Bella Hadid. Four tops that are a benchmark for generation Z and that dare with all kinds of trends, even the most extreme.



The model Kendall Jenner in baggy black jeans that she wears with a ‘cropped top’ GTRES

To hit the baggy jeans, type baggy either dad, the key is to buy one size more than usual so that the pants are adjusted to the hips but without that super tight effect at the waist that is sometimes not comfortable. The result is an aesthetic look comfortable nineties that visually stylizes the figure, achieving a flat stomach.

One size more does not mean that the jeans are too big for us, but rather that they adapt better, without tightening, to the waist and that they also help to add a few centimeters. If you notice that the waist area “dances” a bit, a trick is to do as Bella Hadid and turn the waist to fit the figure well.



Bella Hadid in ‘dad’ jeans in New York GTRES

Another significant detail is that the tops do not choose to combine jeans with a belt despite being one size larger. A choice that favors a straight, stylized and visually elongated silhouette.