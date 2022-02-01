the infection required massive therapies, but the heart is healthy- Corriere.it

The Forza Italia leader leaves San Raffaele where he had been hospitalized for days for an infection that required the application of massive therapies

Silvio Berlusconi was discharged from the hospital San Raffaele, where he has been hospitalized for days due to a urinary tract infection. (Here the live video). Berlusconi returns to Arcore. The Forza Italia leader left the hospital at 12.30; beside him his partner, Marta Fascina. Black coat, a hat on his head and a mask, the Knight waved to the journalists and photographers present in the mass but did not make any statements. At this moment, it is important for Berlusconi to recover a good general condition. It is not excluded that in the next few hours the Knight may return for further checks. The crisis due to the infection was overcome but it was heavy, so much so that it was necessary toapplication of massive therapies. According to what transpires, the heart of the Forza Italia leader would have held up the treatment very well.

In recent days it had emerged that Berlusconi’s mood – who had given up running for the presidency of the Republic last Saturday – was particularly dark: they tell of it sad, depressed, alternating between anger and discouragement. Very few people were allowed to visit him: in addition to his partner, i sonsold friends like Fedele Confalonieri and very few members of the party. From the hospital, Berlusconi spoke in recent days with both the premier, Mario Draghiboth with the newly reconfirmed President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Berlusconi, who is 85, has had several health problems in recent years that have forced him to check up at the Milanese hospital several times. In June 2016, the Cavaliere was operated on at San Raffaele with a open heart surgery to replace the aortic valve; in April 2019 he returned to the operating room for abowel obstruction; in September 2020 he will face the COVID-19a battle that he himself defined as very hard: I didn’t think I could make it, he said visibly excited when he left the hospital. Berlusconi suffers from paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, an alteration in the rhythm of the heart. The problem has been dragging on for some time and worsens from time to time: to keep it under control, for years, the former prime minister has pacemaker.





