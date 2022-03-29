the infections reach 100 thousand, 4 Regions over 10 thousand cases











25











On the afternoon of Tuesday 29 March 2022, the updated numbers of the new bulletin on the Covid emergency in Italy were disclosed, with all the data regarding the coronavirus infections of the last 24 hours, new deaths, people hospitalized and those recovered.

Compared to the bulletin of Monday 28 March 2022, the new cases are 99.457 on 660.708 swabs processed (30,710 out of 211,535 swabs performed on Monday).

The positivity rate is al 15% (Monday it was 14.5%).

The new deaths are 177 (On Monday there were 95).

The people discharged / healed from Covid in the last 24 hours were 87,297.

The current coronavirus positives in Italy are 1,266,878, an increase of 12,822 units compared to Monday.

Covid-related hospitalizations have increased by 244 in the last 24 hours, but intensive care is stable.

Covid Bulletin 29 March 2022, the curve of new positives in Italy

Photo source: Ministry of Health

The curve of new positives in Italy, updated as of March 29, 2022.

Covid Bulletin March 29 2022, the new infections region by region

Below is the Covid situation in Italy, region by region. The first number indicates the total number of cases, the second data refers to currently positive people and the third digit indicates the daily increase.

Regions: total cases (current cases) (daily increase)

Lombardy: 2,518,647 (154,415) (12,518)

Veneto: 1,475,108 (76,482) (9,649)

Campania: 1,383,441 (161,830) (11,755)

Emilia-Romagna: 1,271,569 (48,618) (3,036)

Lazio: 1,268,733 (118,999) (11,430)

Piedmont: 1,044,027 (51,666) (3,874)

Tuscany: 974,119 (48,781) (6,833)

Sicily: 961.003 (225.505) (6.628)

Puglia: 903,014 (116,924) (10,805)

Brands: 385,722 (16,133) (3,323)

Liguria: 382,312 (17,468) (2,290)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: 332,088 (23,029) (1,502)

Abruzzo: 310,256 (38,189) (3,171)

Calabria: 290,790 (74,179) (4,214)

Umbria: 230,735 (19,479) (2,180)

Sardinia: 226,053 (30,889) (2,951)

PA Bolzano: 205,031 (6,143) (1,061)

PA Trento: 148,699 (4,010) (625)

Basilicata: 104,666 (24,575) (1,199)

Molise: 48,057 (8,375) (319)

Aosta Valley: 32,509 (1,189) (94)

Covid Bulletin March 29, 2021, the situation a year ago

Exactly one year ago, on March 29, 2021, 12,916 new infections and 417 deaths were recorded in Italy.

How many are vaccinated against Covid in Italy

As of Tuesday 29 March 2022, 135,827,313 doses of the anti Covid vaccine have been administered in Italy, divided as follows:

Total number of citizens with at least one dose: 49,346,523 (91.37% of the population over 12 – people with at least one administration);

Total number of citizens who have completed the vaccination cycle: 48,504,429 (89.81% of the population over 12 – people who have completed the vaccination cycle);

Total with at least one dose + recovered for a maximum of 6 months: 51,050,491 (94.52% of the population over 12);

Total of citizens who received additional dose / booster: 38,745,477 (83.11% of the population potentially subject to additional dose or booster who have completed the vaccination cycle for at least 4 months).

Stay updated on the latest news from Italy and the world: follow Virgilio News on Twitter.



<br />

