The infectious specialist Cascio: “Change strategy, see the virus as a flu and stop the Covid departments”

Covid must be treated like a flu virus and they go specific wards in hospitals closed. Antonio Cascioinfectious disease specialist, university professor, primary at the Policlinico di Palermo is for a radical change of gear in dealing with, managing and overcoming the health emergency linked to the coronavirus.

“As is evident to all, the coronavirus in its various variants circulates abundantly and it is absolutely probable that it will continue to do so in the next few years – Cascio writes on Facebook -. Fortunately, what we had said since the beginning of the pandemic is coming true: ‘As the virus circulates will become more and more contagious and less pathogenic ‘”. A change of pace that it was also possible thanks to the vaccines that have shown their effectiveness in protecting against hospitalizations from Covid, from being hospitalized in intensive care and from death.

In fact, at present the coronavirus behaves like a very contagious influenza virus that causes many asymptomatic infections with the possibility of severe clinical manifestations among fragile and unvaccinated subjects.

“The time has come – continues the specialist – of consider this virus as a flu virusthe time has come to reconvert the departments to their initial function where today swab positive patients are hospitalized but without respiratory symptoms “.

According to Antonio Cascio these patients “should be admitted to specialist wards for the pathology that led them to hospital (orthopedics, gastroenterology, surgery …) and in these wards they could be housed in rooms together with other swab-positive patients”. In technical terms this strategy exists and is called “cohort isolation”, these patients will be able to take antiviral drugs in such a way that the extent and duration of their contagiousness is reduced and complications are prevented.

“Other patients who may have had close hospital contact with such patients – explains the specialist – could take antiviral drugs as post-exposure prophylaxis (same things that are done for the flu virus …). Obviously, for some specific conditions, some will have to be done. exceptions… But the time has come to change your strategythe current system creates many inconveniences at all levels (not excluding that mortality also increases) and with little benefits “.

