the “Infiltré(e)” series is looking for extras to shoot in Nancy

Like a desire to wake up brad pitt or theEmma Watson who sleeps in you? The beginning of your career in the 7e art it starts maybe in 2022.

The production company Tetra Media Fiction is looking for extras for the series “ Infiltrated ” with Audrey Fleurot and Thierry Neuvic. Filming is scheduled for September and October 2022.

The production is looking for several varied profiles, of all origins, for the figuration of the series.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of extra roles to distribute:

Students, police, traffickers, chemists, carders, employees, passers-by, dog walkers, joggers, yoga practitioners, Qigong practitioners, slackline practitioners, cyclists, plumbers, electricians, waiters/waitresses, nurses, doctors, store customers, Homeless…

To apply you must be at least 16 years old for these profiles. Plan between 1 and 5 days of filming in Nancy between September 5 and the end of October. And be domiciled in the Grand Est for tax purposes.

To apply, send an email to: infiltrate.figunancy@gmail.com

– With 2 recent photos (1 portrait and 1 full length) without filters.

– Specify your professional activity (policeman, doctor, etc.), as well as your hobbies and daily activities (jogging, cycling, if you have a dog, etc.) and anything that could be of interest in forming the groups of extras.

Also remember to clearly specify your application in the subject of your email (eg: Infiltrated adult figuration).

Another detail that is important is a paid work.