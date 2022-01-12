The infinite housing crisis in Spain (by G. D’Adda)
(from Gabriele D’Adda, University of Catania)
A few days ago, Carlos and his 72-year-old mother were evicted from their apartment in central Barcelona. It was not enough to prevent the eviction, nor the fact that Carlos and his mother met all the requirements to benefit from the government-approved moratorium on evictions, nor a UN directive calling for the suspension of the eviction, nor the support of various social movements. That of Carlos and his mother is not an isolated case. Over 700,000 evictions have been carried out in Spain in the last 13 years, despite the fact that the right to housing is guaranteed by Article 47 of the Spanish Constitution.
The precariousness of the right to live in Spain has its roots in the so-called “Spanish model” for which, since Franco’s dictatorship, the construction sector has been considered as one of the main pillars of economic growth. This model has favored access to housing through purchase, to the detriment of both rent and public housing. In the early 2000s, the rhetoric of the home as a safe investment and extremely easy access to credit prompted the rush of Spanish families to take out mortgages.
However, the arrival of the global financial crisis has triggered a dramatic economic crisis in Spain and a dizzying rise in the unemployment rate. While the government was busy bailing out the financial sector (costing more than 76 billion euros), hundreds of thousands of people who had gone into debt to buy a house found themselves out of work. Finding unable to repay their debts, many of these people have been subjected to eviction orders. As if that weren’t enough, in 2013 the Popular Party government passed a law that made the rental market more flexible by contributing to an uncontrolled increase in rental prices, particularly in coastal areas and tourist cities.
It is against this background that between 2008 and 2019 there were 770,000 foreclosures (through which banks and credit institutions forcibly expropriated homes bought through mortgage-related loans) and 684,000 evictions.
The Covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated this picture. The Spanish government, supported since 2019 by a coalition between the Socialist Party (PSOE) and Unidas Podemos, has introduced some measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, including a temporary moratorium on the payment of mortgage and rent payments, a partial moratorium on evictions for vulnerable households and an automatic extension of leases during the pandemic. However, the data show how the evictions continued, with the exception of the second quarter of 2020 when, due to the lockdown, the judicial offices remained closed.
A response to this triple crisis (economic, housing and health) has come from the social movements. Since 2009, movements such as PAH (Plataforma Afectadas por la Hipoteca), created to support people with mortgage problems, tenant unions and neighborhood associations have organized themselves to support people in a housing crisis. They promoted direct negotiations with banks, property owners and sectors of the public administration to stop evictions and took direct action to occupy empty buildings owned by banks to offer temporary housing to evicted people.
But the social movements did not stop there: they also elaborated a series of bills to introduce concrete measures to protect the right to housing. Among these, there is a national legislative proposal, presented in 2013 with the support of more than one and a half million signatures, which however failed due to opposition from the government led by the Popular Party.
In the last two years, social movements have come up with a new law proposal supported by over 120 organizations and unions that aims to introduce a moratorium on evictions, regulate the rental market and increase the stock of public housing. On December 15, however, the 120 votes against the Socialist Party were decisive, together with those of the right-wing parties, to prevent this bill from continuing its legislative process.
In the meantime, the government has also presented a bill on the subject of housing, which provides, among other things, a very partial form of regulation of rents and the only temporary prohibition (for a period between 2 and 4 months). evictions for people in a situation of vulnerability. According to the social movements, however, these measures are completely insufficient: they are in fact similar to those in force during the pandemic, which however did not prevent the eviction of Carlos and his mother, as well as of another 50,000 people.
Despite this defeat on the legislative front, the social movements for the right to housing have already announced a series of amendments to the government’s bill and continue to mobilize daily, often successfully, to stop evictions and make the right to housing effective. live in Spain. However, it is also clear to them that, in the absence of structural measures and a serious commitment from the government, Spain risks plunging even further into the abyss of an endless housing crisis.