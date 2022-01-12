The infinite housing crisis in Spain (by G. D’Adda)

Aldara Zarraoa via Getty Images MADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 11: Activists are expelled by police from the building where they were trying to stop the eviction on November 11, 2021 in the Carabanchel neighborhood of Madrid, Spain. Cristian, Aroa and their children have been evicted after nine years when their house changed ownership. An activist was arrested and neighbors in Carabanchel have unsuccessfully tried to stop the eviction. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images)

(from Gabriele D’Adda, University of Catania)

A few days ago, Carlos and his 72-year-old mother were evicted from their apartment in central Barcelona. It was not enough to prevent the eviction, nor the fact that Carlos and his mother met all the requirements to benefit from the government-approved moratorium on evictions, nor a UN directive calling for the suspension of the eviction, nor the support of various social movements. That of Carlos and his mother is not an isolated case. Over 700,000 evictions have been carried out in Spain in the last 13 years, despite the fact that the right to housing is guaranteed by Article 47 of the Spanish Constitution.

The precariousness of the right to live in Spain has its roots in the so-called “Spanish model” for which, since Franco’s dictatorship, the construction sector has been considered as one of the main pillars of economic growth. This model has favored access to housing through purchase, to the detriment of both rent and public housing. In the early 2000s, the rhetoric of the home as a safe investment and extremely easy access to credit prompted the rush of Spanish families to take out mortgages.

However, the arrival of the global financial crisis has triggered a dramatic economic crisis in Spain and a dizzying rise in the unemployment rate. While the government was busy bailing out the financial sector (costing more than 76 billion euros), hundreds of thousands of people who had gone into debt to buy a house found themselves out of work. Finding unable to repay their debts, many of these people have been subjected to eviction orders. As if that weren’t enough, in 2013 the Popular Party government passed a law that made the rental market more flexible by contributing to an uncontrolled increase in rental prices, particularly in coastal areas and tourist cities.

It is against this background that between 2008 and 2019 there were 770,000 foreclosures (through which banks and credit institutions forcibly expropriated homes bought through mortgage-related loans) and 684,000 evictions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated this picture. The Spanish government, supported since 2019 by a coalition between the Socialist Party (PSOE) and Unidas Podemos, has introduced some measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, including a temporary moratorium on the payment of mortgage and rent payments, a partial moratorium on evictions for vulnerable households and an automatic extension of leases during the pandemic. However, the data show how the evictions continued, with the exception of the second quarter of 2020 when, due to the lockdown, the judicial offices remained closed.