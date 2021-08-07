the influencer invites everyone to train, fans look at something else

“Train with me” wrote the super Kylie Jenner below one of his latest Instagram posts. Three selfie mirror in one of the many mirrors of his immense home, with a lilac sports outfit. Surely it is impossible not to notice the shapes of the model, but this time the eye also fell on the luxurious décor and the giant wine cellar against the background of the house.

Kylie, sitting on one of her hairy white armchairs, with her legs crossed and apparently without makeup, invites her followers to train with her. Behind it a minimal décor but with attention to every detail, starting from the transparent stairs that lead to the upper floor. The walls are then covered with paintings with souvenir photos of Kylie and her family.

It is perhaps one of the first times that the supermodel decides to show us part of her home. We are in fact used to seeing her with micro bikinis on the beach, by the pool or with screaming outfits for events and evenings. But this time dear Kylie you amazed us, we could almost say that the model has finally shown her homely side as well.

Kylie Jenner instagram: the model chooses a bizarre location for training

Under the post there are many comments of appreciation and purple hearts that reflect the color of the clothing set, but there are also those who instead of complimenting jenner’s statuesque physique makes comments on the wonderful wine cellar behind her. “Workout + wine behind = the winning pairing” wrote an ironically fan.