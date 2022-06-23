The ‘influencer’ Niece Waidhofer dies at the age of 31 | Famous
The model Niece Waidhofer took her own life at the age of 31 in Houston, Texas, this was confirmed by his family. The also “influencer” was known for telling her followers about her mental health problems and trying to help them, TMZ reported.
“Sadly, Niece took her own life after one long battle with mental health issues“, a family spokesman told the quoted media. “She was very open with her followers about her struggles, even wanting to help the followers who also suffered“.
Niece Waidhofer died in May
According to the Houston police, a month ago they received a call from a relative of the “influencer” because he was “concerned about her.” Arriving at the place they found her lifeless.
Weeks before her death, the model deleted most of his Instagram postshe only left three, which caused concern in his followers.
A foundation will be created in honor of Niece Waidhofer
The family will create a non-profit organization called ‘Peace from Niece’, with which they intend to raise awareness about mental health and “will provide grants for research on mental illness,” TMZ reported.
Who was Niece Waidhofer?
Niece Waidhofer was born on August 27, 1990, she belonged to important modeling agencies, including Model Mayhem. She was also an image of the Reddit platform.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can find immediate help in English and Spanish at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255.