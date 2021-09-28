“The Informer”, a crime thriller not to be missed on TV

On TIMVISION the story of an FBI informant at war with drug trafficking

It is available in the TIMVISION catalog The Informer – Three seconds to survive, breathtaking crime thriller by the Italian director Andrea Di Stefano with protagonists Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, Common and Ana de Armas. The film is the film adaptation of the 2009 novel Three seconds, written by the Swedes Börge Hellström and Anders Roslund.

The Swedish-born actor Joel Kinnaman, a great protagonist of the story, is known to the general public for his magnetic performances between cinema and television such as The Killing, Suicide Squad and Netflix series Altered Carbon And House of Cards.

To play Sofia, Pete’s affectionate and loyal wife and mother of their daughter, Anna (Karma Meyer), director Di Stefano then chose Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas, who had starred opposite Keanu Reeves in Knock Knock by Eli Roth and Ryan Gosling in Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049.

Pete Koslow (Joel Kinnaman) is a former special operations soldier who works as an informant for the FBI to dismantle the Polish mafia drug trade in New York.