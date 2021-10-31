The ingenious plan to create fuel on Mars, and solve the problem of the return journey

One of the many problems we still have to solve regarding a human journey to Mars is how to get back. In the sense that fueling the amount of return flights from the Red Planet could greatly help astronauts, creating a more dynamic connection between the two worlds.

The problem is that now we have to produce the fuel on Earth and transport it there every time; an operation that costs billions of dollars. At the moment NASA is thinking of feeding any rockets with methane and liquid oxygen, which however are not on Mars and which should, as mentioned, be brought from here.

Ferrying the roughly 30 tons of methane and liquid oxygen that NASA estimated needed to help a human crew take off from Mars would cost about $ 8 billion.

But now an alternative method has emerged that could not only produce methane and liquid oxygen from Martian resources but would generate excess oxygen for astronauts. This would involve shipping two microbes to Mars: cyanobacteria, which would use sunlight to create sugars through photosynthesis after administering carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere and water taken from Martian ice; and the genetically modified bacterium Escherichia coli, which would ferment those sugars into a rocket propellant called 2,3-butanediol, which is currently used on Earth to make rubber.

“You need far less energy for takeoff to Mars, which has given us the flexibility to consider several chemicals that aren’t designed for rocket launches to Earth,” said Georgia Institute of Technology biologist Peralta-Yahya. “We have begun to consider ways to exploit the planet’s lower gravity and lack of oxygen to create solutions that are not relevant to Earth launches.”

