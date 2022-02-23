The inheritance, the first telenovela by Ángela Aguilar | Televisa soap operas | Mexican Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

For everything great. the young Angela Aguilar She is still not satisfied with her great growth in Mexican music and she is not satisfied with what she has already obtained because she knows that, to stay at the top, she must take advantage of every opportunity that comes her way, so venturing into a telenovela of Televisa seems to be his next step in his career.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter will be in some way or another related to a telenovela on Televisa, which will be in the prime time of Las Estrellas, so it will be seen by thousands of people, including his fans, who carefully follow every step he takes at his short 18 years.

It’s about the soap operaThe Heritage”, which is based on a Chilean script and is produced by John Osorio. What role will Angela Aguilar play?

The young Mexican artist shared a photograph with several actors from the telenovela “La inheritance” (Photo: Ángela Aguilar / Instagram).

WILL ÁNGELA AGUILAR ACT IN “LA HERENCIA”?

The young singer published a photograph on her social media accounts with the gallants of the Mexican soap opera, but did not give more details about it, so there is great doubt about it.

Similarly, in the social profiles of the Mexican soap opera, some behind-the-scenes images of the recordings were shared, in which the young artist appears on a horse.

At the moment it is not known if Angela will have some role in the story or only participated in the recordings performing the main song that will accompany the entire televised plot.

What is certain is that the thousands of fans of the artist will undoubtedly be aware of everything that can happen in this new Televisa production.

HOW OLD IS ANGELA AGUILAR?

Angela Aguilar was born on October 8, 2003 in Los Angeles, United States, so, to date, he is 18 years old. This young singer, despite her young age, already has several hits impregnated in the taste of Mexicans and also in various countries of the world. As if that were not enough, on digital platforms she accumulates millions of reproductions.

DOES ANGELA AGUILAR HAVE A BOYFRIEND?

The heiress of the Aguilar family revealed one of her secrets that almost no one knew and has to do with her sentimental situation. This happened during an interview for Univisión with the journalist David Valdez.

To the surprise of many, Angela Aguilar confessed to beingsuper in love”. Although this response surprised everyone, she was clear in stating that she is in love with her life and her music because she has decided to focus solely on her musical career for now. MORE DETAILS HERE.