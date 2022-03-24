The initiatives of Di Caprio, Kutcher, Kunis and Reynolds to help Ukraine

Hollywood artists are often involved in humanitarian causes and the war in Ukraine is no exception. In this case, many American celebrities are spearheading efforts to send economic aid to Ukraine and its troops.

In some cases individual efforts were observed, in others calls for help to fans and even a telethon full of celebrities to raise money, which will take place in the coming days.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutchner

The actress Mila Kunis was born 38 years ago in Chernivtsi, southwestern Ukraine. Although he has lived in the United States since he was seven years old, he has not forgotten his origins. She, along with her husband, the actor Ashton Kutcher, led a campaign that allowed him to raise US $ 35 million for humanitarian aid. The goal is to reach US$40 million in the short term.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. Two weeks ago we asked you to join us and over 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could.”, Kunis highlighted in an Instagram post, which accompanied a video in which she was recorded with her partner.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself communicated with Kunis and Kutcher, both former stars of the television hit That ’70s Show, to thank the cooperation.

Leonardo Dicaprio

the famous actor Leonardo Dicapriowho knew how to shine in films like titanica or The wolf of Wall Street, has contributed to the Ukrainian cause with an aid of about US$10 million. The donation was revealed by the Visegrad International Fund.

In addition, DiCaprio expressed his solidarity, highlighting the work of the entities that are working with the people affected by the armed conflict: “The victims of the war in Ukraine have lost everything, from their loved ones to basic materials to survive. Humanitarian organizations such as Save The Children, CARE, the International Rescue Committee and UNHCR are on the ground, dedicating their staff and resources to support families and innocent people.”.

Although the actor is usually involved with humanitarian causes, in the case of this war there is an extra seasoning: DiCaprio’s grandmother, Helena, was born in Odessa, southern Ukrainefrom where he moved to Germany in 1917.

Leonardo DiCaprio with his mother and grandmother Helena, the actor’s grandmother, was born in Ukraine. The photo is from 2008

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Like Kunis and Kutcher, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledged to help war victims. The marriage of artists called on their followers to make donations that they would match (that is, in the consolidated they would double) up to a million dollars.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

This was reported by the actor who shone in the film saga dead pool two days after the war broke out: “Within 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you make a donation, we will match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”

In this case, the entity to which the funds are destined is the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Meghan Markle

The former Hollywood megastar and now former Duchess of Sussex, meghanmarkle, he is also helping Ukraine, in his case in tandem with former British Prince Harry of Sussex. through its foundation Archewell, the couple have donated to organizations working on the ground to support the people of Ukraine, including HIAS, The HALO Trust and a coalition of Ukrainian media such as The Kyiv Independent, supported through the organization Are We Europe.

Megan and Harry The former royal couple joined the aid to Ukraine (Photographer: Ben Birchall/WPA)

Jennifer Garner

actress J.Ennifer Garnerknown primarily for her role as the CIA agent sydney bristow in the tv series Aliastold Variety magazine: “My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine. I am thinking especially of women and children.”

Garner has been sending supplies through the Save the Children charity. “We work hand in hand with UNHCR and the Red Cross to make sure, as they build shelters and refugee camps, that children, babies and mothers receive specific care, whether it be psycho-emotional support, diapers, children’s clothing, shoes, socks, formula. children’s food, baby food, toys, books, teddy bears, blankets and things that they may not have grabbed when they left their homes and fled, “said the actress.

Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Lesley Panettiere is an American actress, singer and model, known for having played Claire Bennett in the series Heroes. Like many of his colleagues, Panettiere also decided to send his aid to the Ukraine and created a fund aid for the Ukrainians at the front.

“I created Hoplon International to provide direct relief and aid to Ukrainians on the front lines. I can’t keep sitting on the sidelines just watching this mess continue,” the actress said in a distressing video.

The telethon of the stars

On March 26 there will be a ten-hour telethon called Stars in the House for Ukraine, with interviews, and stars including: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Josh Groban, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter, Annette Bening, Betty Buckley, Laurie Metcalf, Tituss Burgess, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth and many others.

The show will air live on Saturday, March 26 from 12pm-10pm ET and can be viewed on starsinthehouse.com and the Stars In The House YouTube channel.