the injury in the ring that ruined his abs

Dwayne Johnson

The Rock tells fans what happened to his once perfect stomach muscles.

Dwayne Johnson “lost” his perfect abs in the ring in a meeting with John Cena dating back to 2013.

The wrestling legend and beloved actor confided in a video for Wired, promoting the new film “Jungle Cruise”, in which he read a series of questions about him on Google: one of these asked what had happened to his abdominal muscles.

“In a wrestling match I tore the upper part of my quadriceps,” says the rock, referring to a match against John Cena, which took place in 2013.

In that injury, the actor also tore part of the abdominal muscles, an injury for which he even had to undergo surgery.

Alongside Dwayne, for the interview, there was also the co-star of the film, Emily Blunt.

‘Who asked for such a thing? What problems do they have? », Commented the actress about the question that appeared on the search engine.

Meanwhile, Cena recently expressed a desire to see his colleague in the ring again.

“I love The Rock, and the same goes for millions and millions of other people,” said the 44-year-old. “I think it would please a lot of people if he came back.”