The Revenue Agency is the non-economic public body which, on behalf of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, supervises and ascertains the collection of taxes.

Its supervisory activity also takes the form of controlling suspicious movements that could presage tax evasion or money laundering.

In this regard, squeezes on the use of cash have further increased. Until December 2021, the maximum cash transaction limit was set at 2,000 euros but changes have been applied. From 1 January 2022, the threshold not to be exceeded for cash payments is 1,000 euros and not respecting this amount could lead to severe penalties.

However, below we will see that you risk assessments and high fines even within this limit by not paying attention to a particular detail.

The fight against tax evasion

The Revenue Agency in collaboration with the Guardia di Finanza and the interbank system have tightened controls. The goal is to make payments more traceable and ensure the origin of the money. A clear declaration of war on the phenomenon of illegal payments used to avoid paying taxes and duties.

In this sense, it is forbidden to purchase for amounts greater than or equal to 1,000 euros by paying them in cash, and at the same time some banking operations are prohibited.

For example, even just depositing an amount higher than 999.99 euros at the ATM could attract the attention of the Revenue Agency to verify the nature of the money.

Therefore, starting from January 1st, Italians are no longer allowed to pay in cash for amounts exceeding € 999.99.

However, while remaining within the limit, we could arouse suspicion in the Revenue Agency and we could be called upon to pay unexpected penalties.

The Inland Revenue also fines these small payments from € 1,000 to € 50,000

The ban on the use of cash refers not only to operations that individually exceed € 1,000, but also to so-called fractional operations. These are interconnected operations which, albeit individually below € 1,000, exceed the permitted limit within 7 days.

To give a practical example, it is forbidden to make 5 payments of 250 euros in cash to the same person in a single week for the purchase of the same asset. Although below the established threshold, they cumulatively exceed the limit. This is why the Revenue Agency sanctions even these small payments from 1,000 to 50,000 euros if made within 7 days.

Furthermore, if artifice and willful misconduct are proven in an attempt to circumvent the rule, the period could extend beyond 7 non-working days.

