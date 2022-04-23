the innovative machinery arrives at the Negrar hospital

The radiotherapy department of theIrccs of Negrar it is confirmed as one of the most advanced centers for oncological treatments thanks to a unique technological structure at national level. After the acquisition in 2019 of Unity Elekta – which combines a linear accelerator with a high-field MRI present in Italy only at the Sacro Cuore Don Calabria – the newcomer is “Ethos Varian”a linear accelerator driven by artificial intelligence, currently in use only in another Italian center.

In Negrar, artificial intelligence is the new weapon against cancer, interview with prof. Alongi

«It is a sophisticated device consisting of a linear accelerator combined with a low-dose CT scan. But above all associated with very advanced software: a sort of on-board computer equipped with artificial intelligence. In other words, the system is able to correct, re-elaborate and re-adapt in real time, i.e. during the treatment, the trajectory of the radiation beam based on the displacement of the tumor target.“explains Filippo Alongidirector of the department of advanced oncological radiotherapy and associate professor at the University of Brescia.

“In the event that the healthy organs are too close to the tumor to be affected due to the patient’s incorrect position, physiological movements or the change in size of the neoplasm, to preserve them, the intelligent robot” guides the hand “of the radiotherapist oncologist in the moment right, optimizing the procedure in real time and in maximum safety », emphasizes Alongi. The precision of the treatment, explains Negrar’s IRCCS note, “allows to hit the tumor with high doses of radiation, thus reducing exposure times (maximum 10 minutes) and the number of sessions”. So far with the new machine “more than 200 patients have been treated, suffering from tumors in all anatomical areas, without significant side effects”. With Ethos we are in the field of “adaptive” radiotherapy, that is «adapted in real time to the anatomical circumstances of the patient and actively corrected in every single treatment procedure». As for Unity, the other high-precision linear accelerator, in operation in Negrar as the only headquarters in Italy since 2019.

“Ethos And Unity they are two different but complementary machines – resumes the doctor -. The first in a certain sense completes the second, as it responds to the needs of those patients for whom there are difficulties of treatment with Unity. For example, those who are unable to remain still in the therapy bed for a long time to perform an MRI scan before treatment. Or patients with pacemaker implants or defibrillators or metal prostheses that are not compatible with magnetic fields of MRI. Finally, the very obese or even those with multiple disease sites in a large area not to enter the field of treatment guided by resonance images. This unique combination of high technologies offers us radiotherapists oncologists the opportunity to carry out personalized treatments based on the clinical conditions of each patient, something that conventional radiotherapy does not always allow ».

The observational study promoted by the Venetian Oncological Network and carried out by Professor Alongi’s team on 230 patients (for a total of over 5 thousand sessions) was concluded on the efficacy and feasibility of radiotherapy that combines very high precision and high doses of radiation. treated with Unity. The data – which will be presented at the next congress of the European Society of Oncology and Radiotherapy, a Copenhagen, 8 and 9 May – have shown that “this type of technology is safe and effective even in the most complex cases”.

“An example are the so-called retreatments, that is, those patients who have already been irradiated and who, in most cases, have no other valid therapeutic options – underlines the professor Filippo Alongi -. As part of the study, for patients with recurrence of prostatic disease, radiotherapy proved to be not only a palliative choice, but also a possibility of therapy or control of the disease, without massively irradiating the tissues already affected, thus minimizing the side effects. This is a very important result because thanks to the progress in cancer treatment and the consequent increase in survival, more and more people will have to face a recurrence of the disease in the already treated site. Probably the elderly with concomitant diseases, such as heart disease, for which chemotherapy or hormone therapy are not indicated. Surgery is also excluded due to the difficulties of surgery that already irradiated tissues present. The innovative radiotherapy, on the other hand, allows us to give them a new chance: out of 22 retreated patients, only two have suffered side effects, and the one-year survival rate is 90% ».