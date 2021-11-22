The innovative turning point of PayPal: off to interest-free installment payments

The spectrum of functions offered by PayPal it has been enriched with a new entry, which allows users to defer their purchases in three monthly installments, without leaving the platform.

The name chosen is not by chance PayPal Pay in 3 installments and, interestingly, it does not involve any interest and management fees. Activating it is quite simple: during the purchase phase, at the time of payment with PayPal, through the selection screen of the preferred method, instead of choosing the card (credit or debit) or the current account, you can opt for the new item that starts the payment in installments.