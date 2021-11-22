Business

The innovative turning point of PayPal: off to interest-free installment payments

Zach Shipman
The spectrum of functions offered by PayPal it has been enriched with a new entry, which allows users to defer their purchases in three monthly installments, without leaving the platform.

The name chosen is not by chance PayPal Pay in 3 installments and, interestingly, it does not involve any interest and management fees. Activating it is quite simple: during the purchase phase, at the time of payment with PayPal, through the selection screen of the preferred method, instead of choosing the card (credit or debit) or the current account, you can opt for the new item that starts the payment in installments.

The amount of each installment is calculated automatically based on the total expected expenditure, and as a binding commitment must be repaid.

Upon choosing this payment method, proceeding, the first installment will be paid immediately, and the remaining amount must be repaid in the following two months.

You can also decide to pay in advance, and then close the loan, at any time before the end of the last month, without incurring any charges for early repayment.

For more information on this novelty, please refer to the illustrative page created ad hoc on the official PayPal website.

