The inspiring advice that Ana de Armas would give herself 15 years ago

Anne of Arms has been catapulted to the Olympus of fame thanks to the premiere of his latest film. With Blondethe biopic of Marilyn Monroe inspired by the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the Cuban actress is living an incredible stage.

However, the career of this artist has not always been so simple. After having a role in The intershipwanted to try his luck in Spain but Nobody gave him a chance.

Ana de Armas would recommend being less self-demanding

Now and after this big change that has hit in recent years, Ana has reflected to People in spanish about the passage of time and has revealed that she would say to herself 15 years agowhen he had not yet succeeded.

The actress has made it clear that the most important thing is that stop being so critical of yourself, that everything would end up coming. “Give yourself a little pat on the shoulder, because you are going to arrive, it’s fine, everything is fine,” she has confessed.

“But sometimes I am very self-critical and I push myself very hard to do things”, he acknowledged.

Despite these nice words, Ana has taken it with humor and added that if someone had given her this advice, I wouldn’t have paid attention to him: “I wouldn’t have listened to my own advice, either.”

Meanwhile, Ana de Armas is still waiting for the Oscar nominations, since many media outlets point out that the Cuban has many chances of winning.