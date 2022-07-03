The inspiring story of Dr. Aracelis Nieves

Although he admits that it was not easy, medicine has filled his life with satisfaction.

Dr. Aracelis Nieves, medical director of the Manatí Medical Center and deputy director of the Family Medicine program. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Dr. Aracelis Nieves, medical director of the Manatí Medical Center and deputy director of the Family Medicine program, began her career as a nurse in the health center that she directs today and which has left her with great personal and professional satisfaction.

In her professional career, she always expressed her concern for patients, a motivation that led her to study medicine at the San Juan Bautista School of Medicine, “and I also completed my specialty in this hospital that is my home.”

Respect and the desire to offer a better service are the premise of Dr. Nieves. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

“I had always wanted to do something more for patients and that is why I decided to launch myself into studying medicine. family medicine specialty it is primary, but it is very special because it is in charge of caring for patients at all times,” he said.

He explained that 10 years ago professionals did not have the challenges of now, because now they are working for a more prepared and educated patient, “because we have to be at the forefront. Another challenge is prevention, because many diseases are preventable or treated weather”.

He stressed that when COVID-19 arrived, this changed things a lot, “I think the telemedicine and phone call with the patient is here to stay”.

Family medicine challenges

For Dr. Nieves, her educational approach is not only based on teaching medicine, but also on giving students the tools to do their I work with passion and respect.

“That’s what separates a good doctor of an excellent doctor, who understands that he is a person and not a disease, who puts himself in the place of that patient and that family. May it be an instrument of help, comfort or relief for this patient and his family,” he said.

Dr. Nieves is grateful to the people who supported her as she began her career as a physician. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

She emphasized that the key to her profession and her love for medicine has been working with care, responsibility and above all because she counted people who motivated her.

He stressed that from his position, “the objective is that the patient has the best practices and attention. The medicine is a long career, but it fills you with satisfaction of the soul. Let’s remember that prevention is the key to health.