The Institute of Legal Medicine performed 10% more autopsies in 2021

The Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of La Rioja carried out 135 autopsies during 2021, 10% more than in 2020. Of these, 78 (57.7%) were deaths due to natural causes; 55 (40.7%), violent deaths, and two (1.4%), due to undetermined causes. In this sense, deaths from natural causes represented more than 50% of the work carried out in the Forensic Pathology Service.

These data were released yesterday during the visit of the Minister of Social Services, Pablo Rubio and the Director of Justice and the Interior, Jorge Medel, to the Institute’s facilities, an act in which they were accompanied by their director, Jorge González.

Rubio highlighted the work of this center, emphasizing “support for crime victims, especially women victims of gender-based violence, through rigorous forensic work.”

Likewise, he expressed the Government’s willingness to maintain the collaboration and expert technical assistance to the judicial bodies “so that the resolution of the processes has the most precise assessment of the forensic professionals in addition to working so that the IML is among the advanced in the country, providing it with the necessary technical means to reinforce the quality of work”.