Rai license fee, part of the possibility for the holders of a VAT number to get the refund of the tax special paid.

Providing the instructions is the resolution n. 6 / E published byRevenue Agency the January 25, 2022, with which the tax code for use in compensation, by model F24, of the tax credit of an amount equal to the special Rai fee paid.

To be able to benefit are the accommodation and beverage administration and consumption structures in public places or places open to the public, including third sector entities, in respect of which the Support decree n. 41/2021 provided for the exemption from the payment of the special Rai license fee for 2021.

The resolution of the Revenue Agency comes eight months after the introduction of the facility, and allows beneficiaries to obtain reimbursement of the fee already paid prior to the entry into force of the exemption.

Rai license, the refund for VAT numbers is underway: the instructions of the Revenue Agency

To use in compensation via model F24 the tax credit equal to the amount of the RAI fee paid for 2021, the beneficiaries of the exemption introduced by article 6, paragraph 5 of law decree no. 41/2021 must use the tax code “6958” named “Tax credit for special Rai fee – art. 6, c. 6, of the decree-law 22 March 2021, n. 41 “.

The operating instructions come from the Revenue Agency, which with resolution no. 6 / E of 25 January 2022 specifies that, within the F24 form, the tax code must be indicated:

in the section “Treasury”;

in correspondence with the sums indicated in the “compensated credit amounts” column;

in the cases in which the taxpayer must proceed with the repayment of the facility, in the column “amounts due paid”.

In the reference year field of the F24 form, the value 2021 must be indicated and the transmission of the proxy must take place exclusively in telematic mode, under penalty of refusal of the operation.

The tax credit used in compensation cannot exceed the available amount, considering the use already made or in progress, under penalty of rejecting the F24 form.

You will be able to view the tax credit usable within the tax drawer, taking into account that the amount and the beneficiaries of the tax credit have been transmitted by Rai to the Revenue Agency.

Revenue Agency – resolution no. 6 of 25 January 2022 RAI special fee – establishment of the tax code for the use of the tax credit referred to in article 6 of the decree-law of 22 March 2021, n. 41, converted, with modifications, by law 21 May 2021, n. 69

Special Rai license, who can ask for a refund

Not all holders of a VAT number will be able to request a refund of the Rai fee. The subjects indicated in article 6, paragraph 5 of law decree no. 41/2021, namely:

accommodation,

facilities for the administration and consumption of beverages in public places or open to the public,

similar activities carried out by third sector entities.

These are the beneficiaries of theexemption from payment of the special Rai license fee expected for 2021, but introduced only in the middle of the year.

And it is for this reason that, in the event of payment already made on the date of entry into force of the law, the possibility of obtaining the reimbursement of the amount paid.



After months of waiting, the possibility of obtaining the tax credit equal to 100% of the sum already paid which, as mentioned, can be used in compensation by submitting the F24 form electronically.