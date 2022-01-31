the instructions to follow and a look to the future

ISA 2022: arrives, on time by 31 January, theapproval of the 175 models to be used to communicate toRevenue Agency the data useful for the application of Synthetic Indices of Fiscal Reliability for the tax period 2021.

From the activities concerned to the method of acquisition of the pre-calculated variables 2022all the instructions to follow are contained in the provision number 29368 of 2022which also prepares the ground for next year.

THE ISA models are an integral part of the tax declaration to be presented using the Income model 2022.

The document signed by the director of the Revenue Agency Ernesto Maria Ruffini January 31, 2022 focuses on the following aspects:

identification of the relevant data for the purposes of applying the synthetic indexes of fiscal reliability for the tax period 2022;

approval of models for the communication of data relevant to the application of the synthetic indexes of fiscal reliability for the tax period 2021 and its evolution;

availability of models and press authorization;

methods for acquiring the additional data necessary for the purposes of application of the synthetic indices of fiscal reliability for the tax period 2021;

how to request massive acquisition of further necessary data for the purposes of applying the synthetic indices of fiscal reliability for the 2021 tax period by the subjects in charge of electronic transmission;

methods for timely access to the data necessary for the application of the synthetic indexes of fiscal reliability for the tax period 2021, by taxpayers and delegated intermediaries;

Procedures for the data transmission ;

; Certification;

Economic activities for which to elaborate the synthetic indices of fiscal reliability;

for which to elaborate the synthetic indices of fiscal reliability; Data processing.

Revenue Agency – Provision of January 31, 2022 Identification of the relevant data for the purposes of applying the synthetic indexes of fiscal reliability for the tax period 2022, approval of no. 175 models for the communication of relevant data for the purposes of their application, to be used for the 2021 tax period, identification of the methods for acquiring the additional data necessary for the application of the synthetic indexes of tax reliability for the period 2021 tax code and program for the elaboration of the synthetic tax reliability indexes applicable starting from the 2022 tax period.

As stated in the Press release accompanying the publication of the provision, i 175 ISA 2022 models approved must be used by taxpayers who in 2021 mainly exercised one of the economic activities subject to ISAsin the agriculture, manufacturing, services, professional activities and trade sectors.

In the text there are all useful instructions to proceed: from the availability of the models to the methods for transmitting data.

The additional elements necessary for determining the score relating to the synthetic tax reliability indexes applicable for the 2021 tax period are acquired by the taxpayer through the fiscal draweraccess is also reserved for persons in charge to telematic transmission.

If already delegated to access the tax drawer, thelist of the subjects for which the data are requested. The Revenue Agency, in fact, must first verify the existence of the proxy.

Without the delegation you have to follow another avenue to data access: the procedure indicated in the provision of the director of the Revenue Agency of 30 April 2020 with reference to the pre-filled 730 declaration.

For the electronic transmission of the models, taxpayers and intermediaries can proceed through i Entratel or Fisconline channels.

The provision number 29368 of January 31stas usual, it also prepares the ground for the future.

The text reads:

“The economic, accounting and structural data relevant for the application of the synthetic reliability indices for the tax period 2022, to be declared by the taxpayers concerned, are those identified in the decrees approving the indices in force for the period of tax 2021, those for the review identified within the models for the communication of relevant data for the purposes of applying the synthetic indexes of tax reliability used for the 2020 tax period approved by provision of the director of the Revenue Agency January 28 2021, in addition to those indicated in attachment 1 to this provision “.

Revenue Agency – Provision of January 31, 2022, Annex 1 Attachment 1, Additional data for ISA application for tax period 2022

As the Revenue Agency specifies, it is a job in the makingin fact, it is possible that, following the elaboration of the indices, some Announcements.

More specifically i accounting data could be reduced and mergedor even replaced with those provided in the tables of Income model.

In line with the provisions of article 9-bis, paragraph 2, of law decree no. 50 of 2017 and on the basis of favorable opinion of the commission of experts at the meeting on 17 December lastthe further economic activities for which synthetic indices of fiscal reliability must be drawn up to be applied starting fromtax year 2022after the appropriate approval by decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance.

The legislation, in fact, provides for one revision of the indices at least every two years from their first application or from the last revision.

The list is available inannex 4 of the provision of the Revenue Agency.